TOLEDO — Caiden Schultz held Winlock to one hit as Toledo won its fourth straight game with a 10-0 victory, Thursday.

Schultz pounded the strike zone all game to strike out 13 Cardinals over five innings in Game 2 of the two-game series between the two programs. Schultz threw 44 strikes in 58 pitches.

Toledo also shutout Winlock 14-0 on Wednesday, with the added bonus of it being a no-hitter.

Carson Gould led Toledo with two hits, three runs and an RBI. Geoff Glass added two hits, with a double, RBI and two runs and Schlutz helped himself out with a double and a run scored.

Rayder Stemkoski also had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run for the Riverhawks.

“Schultz threw a great game for Toledo and was about as efficient as possible,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty stated.

The freshman Svenson pitched four innings in which he allowed one earned run on eight hits, one walk and struck out five. The Cardinals committed five errors in the field which led to Toledo posting four runs in the first inning and four more in the third against Svenson.

“I thought Carter Svenson did a good job of pounding the zone for us. We just need to make a few more plays behind him," Doughty noted.

Kyrin Meehan had Winlock’s only hit to leadoff the second inning, but three consecutive punchouts left him stranded.

Winlock (2-5, 2-4 league) is slated to travel to Kalama on April 10 at 3 p.m.

Toledo (7-1 league) is scheduled to host Pe Ell on April 7th at 5 p.m.

Toutle Lake finishes sweep of MWP

RANDLE — Toutle Lake opened with a nine-run first inning to take command of its second game against Morton-White Pass in as many days. The Fighting Ducks extended their winning streak to six games with an 11-1 victory in the Central 2B League contest.

The combination of five hits, four walks and an error led to Toutle Lake sending 13 batters to the plate in the first inning. Zach Swanson and Cam Wheatley each delivered RBI doubles to keep the Fighting Ducks’ momentum churning in the explosive inning.

Wheatley finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Swanson went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, RBI and a run scored.

“We started out hot with five hits in the first inning, but went cold like the weather over the next couple of innings,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. “(We) ended up with just two more hits. Fraidenburg got the start and pitched well.”

Given a 9-0 lead before he threw a pitch, Dylan Fraidenburg followed the Ducks’ no-hitter on Wednesday with a strong outing of his own. The junior right-hander held the Timberwolves to one unearned run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter in four innings. He was able to strike out five.

River Moss pitched the fifth inning and allowed one hit in three batters faced.

Meanwhile, Connor Cox walked in all four of his plate appearances to catapult the Fighting Ducks’ offense in the rematch with MWP. He scored three times and had two steals. Fraidenburg batted 1-for-3 with two RBI.

The Ducks tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 10-run win.

Toutle Lake (6-2, 5-2 league) is slated to host Wahkiakum on April 10th after returning from spring break.

Wahkiakum no-hit by Tigers

NAPAVINE — Wahkiakum lost for the second consecutive day against Napavine, Thursday, this time going down without a hit in an 11-0 loss.

Napavine scored five runs in the first inning with a Jack Nelson home run off of Wahkiakum starter Dominic Curl leading the way.

Nelson finished the game 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. After starter Conner Holmes retired Wahkiakum in order in the first inning, the Tigers added six more runs in the second inning to go up 11-0.

Grady Wilson and Holmes delivered key hits for the Tigers. Wilson finished 1-for-1 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored.

“Dom made his return to pitching and felt OK. He struggled to get command,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said. “He cruised through the first two hitters, walked one and then gave up a bomb to their big first baseman.”

Curl worked one inning and change, yielding eight runs, six of them earned, on four hits and six walks to the Tigers. Wright pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief for the Mules in which he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out four batters.

Holmes and Cal Bullock combined on the no-hitter for Napavine. Holmes walked seven and struck out five over three scoreless frames. Bullock took over in the fourth inning and didn’t allow a baserunner while striking out four.

“Tough to get no-hit, but now we know our focus over spring break to come back and attack at the plate,” added Radcliffe.

Even Tanner Collupy, who earned a WIAA Player of the Week award last week with a 12-strikeout six-inning complete game shutout, wasn't able to break up the no-no while going 0-for-3 at the plate for the Mules.

Wahkiakum (2-5, 2-4 league) will return to the field on April 10 after spring break with a 4 p.m. game at Toutle Lake.