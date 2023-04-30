TOUTLE — A day after needing 11 innings to tally a run against Kalama, the Fighting Ducks put four on the board in the first inning and with the one and only Zip on the mound, four run and a regularly scheduled seven innings was more than enough for Toutle Lake to come out on top.

Connor Cox, affectionately nicknamed “Zip” by those closest to him, pitched Toutle Lake to a 10-0, five-inning shutout win, Saturday. With the victory, the Ducks clinched its second consecutive Central 2B League title.

Cox was uncharacteristically off with his command Saturday as he walked five batters over five innings, but he also just as difficult to hit as ever. The junior right-hander held the Chinooks to two base hits while maintaining the shutout, the ninth such win for Toutle Lake this season.

On offense, it was the usual suspects doing damage for the Ducks.

Junior Zach Swanson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and three RBIs. Cam Wheatley went 2-for-3 with a double and Dylan Fraidenburg was 1-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Cox also had a pair of knocks on the offensive end to help his cause on the mound. He also two stolen bases and scored three runs to lead the Ducks on the base paths.

Brynden Swearingen earned the start for Kalama. The left-hander took the loss in Friday’s extra-innings affair after he yielded Toutle Lake’s three runs late and didn’t fare any better Saturday. Swearingen was tagged for nine runs, six earned, on four hits, four walks and a wild pitch. He struck out one in three innings.

Kaden Stariha and Connor Darnell had Kalama’s two hits in the game.

With the win Toutle Lake (17-2, 14-2 league) wrapped up its regular season and picked up the No. 1 seed out of the Central 2B League heading into the 2B District IV tournament. The Fighting Ducks will enjoy the first round bye that comes along with the league title.

Kalama (9-9, 8-7 league) wrapped up its league slate with the No. 5 seed to the district tournament. The Chinooks will play their regular season finale on Wednesday when they host Pe Ell-Willapa Valley for a non-league title at p.m.

Curl, Wahkiakum hammer Winlock

CATHLAMET — Behind the two-way play of Dominic Curl, Wahkiakum finished off a two-game series sweep of Winlock with a 13-3 6-inning win over Winlock, Saturday.

Curl went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Mules’ offense. He also took the ball and pitched three innings on the mound where he allowed three runs on two hits, six walks and two hit batters. He struck out five Cardinals and picked up the win in the C2BL contest.

Tanner Collupy was strong in relief for Wahkiakum, pitching three scoreless innings in which he struck out three, allowed three hits and walked just one.

The Wahkiakum offense wasn’t quite able to plate the 20 runs it did on Friday, but it scored in all six innings including three in the third to get on top of the Cardinals right out of the gate. The Mules would add one in the second, two more in the third and fourth to take a 8-3 lead.

Winlock scored all three of its runs in the third inning thanks to a handful of free passes handed out by Curl. Curl walked four and hit two batters in the inning to help the Cardinals score all three of its runs.

James Cusson earned the start for Winlock. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits and six walks in four innings. Aiden Eitel batted 2-for-4 with a run to lead Winlock at the plate.

Winlock (2-15, 2-12) is scheduled to play at Ocosta on Saturday.

Wahkiakum (5-12, 5-11 league) concluded its regular season slate and likely finished in sixth place in the C2BL, pending updated league standings for the Rainier Mountaineers.