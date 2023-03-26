NAPAVINE — For the second day in a row, Toutle Lake opened up a lead on Napavine and held on late to earn the victory. On Saturday, the Fighting Ducks took advantage of a dozen Napavine walks on offense to earn a 9-5 win.

Connor Cox earned the win for the Ducks who swept the season's two-game series. Cox yielded one unearned run on two hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out nine Tigers’ hitters.

Cam Wheatley came on in relief and yielded four runs on four hits and a walk to Napavine to make things a bit more interesting. Napavine sent nine hitters to the plate in the seventh inning after entering the frame trailing 9-1.

Wheatley left the game with two outs in the seventh inning with a leg cramp. Kyler Shellenbarger got the final out for Toutle Lake.

"Zip (Cox) threw an excellent game and I was really happy with the patience we showed at the plate," Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. "We put ourselves in position to score runs today against a quality team.”

Offensively, Toutle Lake was led by Cox and junior Dylan Fraidenburg who each delivered two hits. Cox drove in two runs and scored a run and Fraidenburg scored twice and had an RBI hit.

“Solid outing for us,” Johnson said. “(We) made it a little interesting in the seventh."

Toutle Lake (4-2, 0-2 league) is scheduled for a non-league contest at R.A. Long on Monday at 4 p.m.

Schultz, Riverhawks rout Rainier twice

TOLEDO — Toledo shut out Rainier in back-to-back games Saturday to take a league doubleheader by scores of 10-0 and 9-0.

Behind the stalwart pitching of Caiden Schultz, Toledo routed Rainier 10-0 in the opener.

Schultz allowed just one hit and two walks in seven scoreless innings of work while striking out 11 Mountaineers, Saturday. The Toledo offense picked him up by banging out nine hits and plating 10 runs.

Kaven Winters batted 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored to lead the Toledo offense. Geoff Glass batted 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

In Game 2, Rogan Stanley and Winters combined to pitch seven scoreless innings against the Mountaineers, yielding two hits and six walks. They combined to strike out 11 Mounties.

The Riverhawks scored four times in the second to take a 4-0 lead and then built on in each successive inning with runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth. Schultz and Glass each had two hits in the second game to lead a Toledo offense which finished with six hits in the nightcap.

Toledo (5-1 league) is scheduled to return to the diamond Wednesday at Winlock at 4 p.m.

Adna sweeps Kalama in doubleheader

ADNA — Thanks to a rainout on Friday, Kalama and Adna had double the fun Saturday as the weather finally cooperated. For Kalama, the doubleheader wasn't so much fun. Adna handed Kalama a pair of losses, the first of the season for the Chinooks, 15-8 in the opener and 7-4 in the latter affair.

Kalama fell behind 3-0 after the first and then saw the Pirates tack on five more runs in the fourth inning for an 8-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Pirates' starter Tristan Percival was outstanding over four innings. Percival held Kalama to one hit while striking out eight as his team built an 8-0 lead for him.

Despite the big early hole, the Chinooks never gave up. The team came back for eight runs in the fifth inning to tie the game.

Unfortunately for Kalama, that was all the team would generate against the Adna pitching staff. The Pirates responded immediately in the top half of the sixth (Adna played as the road team in Game 1) with one run to regain the lead and then six more runs in the seventh to pull away.

Game 2 was a tighter affair with multiple ties and lead changes. Kalama opened with two runs in the first before giving the lead away in the bottom half of the inning. The Chinooks tied the game with two more runs in the fifth inning at 4-4. But again, the Chinooks were unable to hold their lead. Adna answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, taking a 7-4 lead and held on for the sweep in the Central 2B League matchup.

Kalama (5-2, 4-2 league) is set to return to the diamond in a home contest against non-league foe Seton Catholic on Monday at 3 p.m.