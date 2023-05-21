CASTLE ROCK — With its top arm unable to go after an injury suffered during the district tournament, Toledo turned to left-hander Kaven Winters in its opening round game in the 2B state tournament against Coupeville, a No. 10 seed out of the Northwest League.

Though Winters allowed just one run on two hits in four-plus innings of work, his Coupeville counterpart, Scott Hilborn, was just a bit better. After all, it was Hilborn who pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout to lead Coupeville to a 3-0 upset win over 7-seed Toledo on Saturday.

The sting of that loss, along with the injury to Caiden Schultz, lingered over the postgame conversations.

“We battled adversity with our No. 1 (pitcher) going down to injury. We had some guys step up, we had to,” Toledo coach Mac Gaul said. “We competed today and sometimes the baseball doesn’t fall your way. We threw the ball really well, just couldn’t muster a couple of runs.”

Had Toledo been able to find a few holes in the defense and managed to put the pressure on the Coupeville defense, perhaps the game turns out differently.

“We got the ball in the air a little too much instead of putting the ball on the ground, making them field the ball cleanly, throw across the diamond cleanly,” said Gaul. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get a couple runs across and sometimes that’s baseball. The other guy on the other side of the field is throwing well, missing barrels; that happens.”

The Riverhawks didn’t have many opportunities to score against Coupeville’s Hilborn, but when they did, they weren’t up to the task of finishing the job.

In the fourth inning, Toledo put its first two batters aboard on a single and a fielder’s choice. But a strikeout, followed by a groundout and another strikeout left two runners stranded, and the Toledo dugout frustrated.

The Riverhawks got one last scoring opportunity in the fifth inning when Carson Gould singled to right and Rayder Stemkoski added a two-out single. That brought Toledo's DH by necessity, Caiden Schultz, to the plate with the tying run on second and the go-ahead tally on first base. Schultz, though, popped up in the second pitch of the at-bat, and once again a golden chance slipped away.

Coupeville opened up a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning against Winters when the Wolves took advantage of a throwing error in the Toledo infield. Instead of two outs and no runners on, Coupeville had a baserunner on second base and a subsequent single gave them the run they needed to play from ahead.

Though Rogan Stanley was able to close the door to any further Wolves’ damage in the inning in relief of Winters, it proved to be too little, too late. Coupeville had the lead and needed nine more outs. Then Wolves added two insurance runs in the seventh inning after a walk and a single came around to score on an RBI single by Peyton Caveness and another throwing error.

Hilborn allowed just a one-out single in the seventh before locking the game down.

There weren’t too many offensive highlights for Toledo which finished with only four hits. Schultz batted 1-for-3 while the 3-4-5-6-7 section of the Riverhawks’ lineup finished 0-14 with a walk on the day.

Credit Hilborn for pitching a stellar game in a must-win situation against a higher seeded opponent. Catcher Geoffrey Glass, who was a part of Toledo’s middle of the order and went 0-for-3, struggled to come to terms with not only the Toledo season being over, but as a senior, his career as a Riverhawk as well.

“(The emotions are) definitely mixed. We should have had that one. I think we played our butts off, but we just didn’t come out on top,” said Glass. “Those first three innings we were super nervous up to bat and it kinda killed us. We were shaking up there and all of the emotions just got to us early.”

Toledo says goodbye to a senior class led by Glass, Gould, Zane Ranney, Hunter Feigenbaum, Austin Norris and Chase Meyers. It's a group that carried the program to consecutive state tournament berths and a second-place finish in the Central 2B League this season with a 14-3 league record.

“We performed well. Not quite to the level we expected. I thought we should be playing that last weekend in the final four. You kind of have to go back to sometimes the balls don’t fall your way," Gaul said. "You can’t predict injuries, you can’t predict how the other guys are going to throw, but our guys gave us a chance.

“I’m very proud of all of (the seniors). They were part of that group that pretty much led a 180 (turnaround) with the program.”