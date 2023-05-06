TOLEDO — Wahkiakum went down to the wire with Forks in the opening round of the 2B District IV baseball tournament at Bowen Field, Saturday, before suffering a 6-5 loss in extra innings that brought their season to an abrupt end.

Four errors in the field wound up being the silver bullet that dropped the Mules. And after a season of so many positive steps in the right direction the season-ending self-inflicted wounds were a cruel twist of fate.

“I’m just proud of the boys,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said in the immediate aftermath of the loss. “Especially our seniors, Tanner (Collupy) and Dom (Curl), they went out on the mound and dominated to the best of their ability. They suffered some defensive errors, but still worked through them, and always had their head held high.”

The Mules took the correct trailhead to get things started against Forks, too, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the errors were boiling just below the surface and waiting for the perfect time to ruin an otherwise perfectly good plan.

Dom Curl got the start on the hump for Wahkiakum and pitched four efficient innings without allowing an earned run. The only blemish on his line came in the third inning when a fly ball to right field was dropped and the following batter, Aiden Salazar, singled to right field to score Landen Olson just ahead of the throw.

Curl’s final line saw him allow one unearned run on three hits while striking out eight Spartans and walking one.

Wahkiakum took a one run lead in the top of the first inning after Cooper Carlson reached base on a dropped fly ball to leadoff the game. Parker Leitz then laid down a bunt and an error on the play allowed Carlson to come around to score.

The Mules added two more runs in the top of the fifth after Carlson singled and then stole second base. Curl followed up with a two-out single of his own on a flare to left-center field and later came around to score on a ground ball through the left side of the infield by Tanner Collupy.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, and holding a 3-1 lead, Collupy swapped out his tools of ignorance behind home plate to take the hill in relief. That’s when, through little fault of his own, things did not go according to plan. The first two batters of the inning reached base on botched grounders and a single by Olson loaded the bases. After Jeremy Hutto came in to score on a passed ball Salazar followed up with an RBI single to keep Forks in attack mode.

With the heat on Collupy notched a strikeout on the next batter but a sacrifice fly off the bat of Landin Davis brought in a run, and a double to deep center field by Emmanuel Hernandez-Stansbury scored Salazar to give the West End nine a 5-3 lead.

Wahkiakum went down in order in the sixth but Collupy returned the favor on the Forks batters with a 1-2-3 bottom half of the frame. That left the Mule with three outs to make something happen, which was an opportunity they would not waste.

After Forks starter Gunner Rogers struck out the first Mules he faced in the seventh Carlson came up with a single. Leitz then went through a marathon at bat that drove Rogers’ pitch count up and over the daily limit before posting a base knock of his own.

Rogers finished the game with 6 ⅓ innings worked, five runs allowed (four earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Olson entered to play fireman for Forks and looked primed for the job after coaxing a harmless pop fly out of Curl for the second out of the inning. But Collupy wasn’t ready to call it quits just yet, and on a 2-2 count the senior ripped a double to the right-center field gap that brought home two runs and tied the game at 5-5.

Collupy then went out and held Forks down in the bottom of the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning to send the game to extras.

The extra frame was unkind to the Mules, however. After the leadoff man reached base with a walk, Wahkiakum went down with a fielder’s choice, a strikeout and a pop out to leave their man stranded.

With their backs against the wall, it was an error that once again cost the Mules.

Forks put their leadoff man, Davis, on base thanks to an infield error. A passed ball then allowed Davis to reach second before he advanced to third on a fly ball to center field off the bat of Hernandez-Stansbury. Wahkiakum elected to intentionally walk Rogers in order to set up the force out and a potential double play but when Ryan Rancourt lofted a ball to deep center field it brought Davis home to score easily and ended the Mules season on the spot.

Collupy struck out three batters over 3 ⅔ innings while allowing five unearned runs on three hits. It was a rough way to be saddled with a loss. He added three hits and three RBIs at the plate.

Through it all, it was the senior’s composure and consistent leadership that earned the respect of his skipper.

“That kid is the workhorse and the face of this program and never complains. He’s a first one in, last one out kind of kid,” Radcliffe said. “We can put him anywhere on the field and anywhere in the lineup and he’s going to be the best one out there, but the only reason he does that is he can maintain that stoicism and that composure.”

Carlson added two hits and three runs for the Mules while Curl posted a hit, scored a run and drove in another in his final game in a Wahkiakum uniform. Parker Leitz and Donnie Watson also put up hits in the loss.

After starting the season with three straight losses and a whole heap of rainouts, Wahkiakum came out the other end with an overall record of 5-13 and a return to the playoffs. It’s something the Mules will look to build off of going forward.

“There was disappointment but growth,” Radcliffe said. “I told them, ‘Week 1 we wouldn’t have been in this game at all with all of our inexperience’. And like I told them today, ‘If you’re gonna go out you might as well go out on an extra inning walk off.’”

Schultz rescues Riverhawks against Forks

Toledo rode its bats and the arm of Caiden Schlutz to a 9-4 win over Forks in the afternoon game at Bowen Field.

Schultz entered in relief and picked up the win by allowing just one unearned run and one hit over three innings. The Riverhawks’ ace also struck out nine Spartans.

Rogan Stanley started the game on the mound for the hosts and allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits over four innings.

Catcher Geoffrey Glass led Toledo at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Kaven Winters added a hit and two RBIs, while Rayder Stemkoski, Schultz, and Stanley all posted two hits in the win.

After taking a 4-0 lead in the third inning Toledo saw the Spartans put up three runs in the fifth to cut the gap to one run. The Riverhawks answered back with a run in the fifth and added four more in the sixth to pull away for good.

The win sets Toledo up to play Ilwaco in the semifinals of the 2B District IV basketball tournament at Adna on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

For full coverage of Toledo’s win over Forks look online at TDN.com and in Tuesday’s print edition of The Daily News.