TOUTLE — Fundamental baseball and elite pitching is the tried and true winning formula in playoff baseball. Kalama proved that to be the case once again in a 5-2 win over Raymond-South Bend in its loser-out game in the opening round of the 2B District IV playoffs, Saturday.

Timely hitting enabled the Chinooks to push five runs across in four separate innings. Kalama also received stellar pitching from right-hander Gavin McBride and, more importantly, played the cleaner game.

The Chinooks finished with two errors while the Ravens committed three and multiple passed balls/wild pitches which proved costly.

“That’s one right there where Gavin was gutsy on the mound (in a) must-win, got-to-have-it (game),” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “Great win for us. It’s always good to have another shot here at Toutle Lake... We’re just excited to play for another day.”

McBride was outstanding for the Chinooks on the mound. McBride limited Raymond-South Bend to one unearned run on two hits, one walk and struck out eight to earn the victory. His effort on the mound allowed his offense to keep adding to the club’s lead through the middle innings.

Kalama opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Drew Schlangen came around to score after a walk, hit batter, sacrifice bunt and a passed ball with both teams playing small ball early on.

Raymond-South Bend tied the game in its half of the second inning when a throwing error by shortstop Kaden Stariha allowed the leadoff hitter to come around and score on an RBI single by Williams.

The game stayed knotted at 1-1 until Kalama tacked on two runs in the fifth inning when Stariha scored on an error and Connor Darnell crushed an RBI double to left field to score Jevan Lucente who walked. Kalama manufactured runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to provide a modicum of breathing room.

A pair of one-out walks got the Chinooks started in both innings. From there, Kalama used its speed to put pressure on the Ravens’ defense. Kalama stole two bases in the sixth and another in the seventh, finishing the game with six steals. Jaxxon Truesdell scored on a Stariha single in the sixth and Schlangen scored on Laken Cochran’s single in the sixth.

“If we play clean defense, we can stay right there with most teams,” Walker stated. “It was a good effort there from Gavin, timely hitting and really, it was our baserunning that did a number to help us out.”

Stariha went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored to lead the Chinooks’ offense. Schlangen reached base three times with three walks, stole two bases and scored twice. Cochran and Darnell each finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Left-hander Jared Gunderson started for Raymond-South Bend. He allowed three runs on three hits, five walks and a hit batter in five innings.

The Ravens added a run in the seventh inning off of Stariha who came on in the seventh inning to close out the game. Raymond-South Bend strung together two hits with two outs to cut Kalama’s lead to three, but Stariha got a routine ground ball from the next batter he faced to end the game.

The win set Kalama up to play Toutle Lake on Saturday afternoon in the double elimination portion of the district tournament bracket.

Fighting Ducks defend home turf against ‘Nooks

After watching and waiting patiently during the morning’s action Toutle Lake came out and ended their game against Kalama early with an 11-1 win in six innings.

Connor Cox went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toutle Lake. He went on to close out the game on the mound for the final two innings.

Zach Swanson got the start on the mound for the Ducks and pitched four innings to earn the win. He allowed one earned run and struck nine batters.

Toutle Lake avances to play Adna in the district semifinals at Adna on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

With the loss, Kalama will face the loser of Adna/Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Tuesday at Napavine High School at 4:30 p.m. in a loser-out contest.