BREWSTER — Looking to rebound from an ugly loss in its District championship contest one week ago, Ilwaco made the trek out to Brewster only to arrive at the park without their bats in working order. That absence of offense led to a 2-0 loss and opening round 2B state tournament exit at the hands of Northwest Christian (Colbert), Saturday.

Ilwaco was unable to get its offense going against Northwest Christian’s Kaden Van Dyke who looked to be throwing under the highway speed limit compared to the velocity Toutle Lake's Zach Swanson showcased against the Fishermen seven days prior.

Still, Ilwaco managed just four hits while being shut out in the season-ending loss.

“It was just one of those days where we couldn’t find the grass,” Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins said. “I don’t know if (Van Dyke) threw over 60 today. It was slow, a lot of offspeed, curveballs… He pitched backwards to us and you’ve got to be able to adjust to it.”

The loss left Ilwaco (14-5 overall) on a lengthy bus ride home wondering what might have been after so many more firsts in program history. The team will hang its first Pacific 2B League title banner on the wall of its gym at some point next school year.

Coach Hopkins felt the week of preparation between games left his team ready to compete.

“I thought we were ready to go,” Hopkins said. “We were loose. We did a really good job in the field. The bats just, it takes one guy getting up there smacking the ball and you’re off and running… Give (Northwest Christian) credit, they were making outs. They didn’t give us anything.”

Northwest Christian (16-5) put two early runs across against Jacob Rogers who was otherwise rock solid on the hill again for Ilwaco. Rogers was effective for six innings against the Crusaders. He scattered eight hits and allowed two runs and issued a pair of walks while striking out one hitter.

The Crusaders got two runs in the first inning against Rogers who was able to hang six consecutive zeros afterwards to allow his offense to fight back. The only trouble was, they never did.

“He was fantastic,” Hopkins said of Rogers. “He did everything he could possibly do out there. Jacob just stepped up. Looking at their pitcher, knowing the way we hit the ball, I was confident till the last out that we were going to win that game.”

Ilwaco had a chance to tie the game in the final inning, if not walk it off after putting the tying run on first base with no outs. But the Fishermen couldn’t get a bunt down and then with two outs, Derek Cutting grounded out to the third baseman who stepped on the bag to end the game.

Ilwaco finished the contest with just four hits. Cannon Johnson led the Ilwaco offense by going 1-for-1 with a walk and Derek Cutting batted 1-for-3 with a walk. Kyle Morris and Boston Caron provided the only other hits for the Fishermen.

“It’s a game we should win. I know that,” said Hopkins. “We’ve got to take the next step. This team ended a very long drought by going to the postseason last year and then we come back and win the league title for the first time ever, there’s a lot of positives.”

Saturday’s loss marked the final game for Ilwaco seniors Alex Hillard and Kaden Lyster. Next season the Fishermen will welcome back back a host of juniors as they looks to take the next step forward.