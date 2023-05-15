Ilwaco finished first in the Pacific 2B League with an 8-1 league record, outscoring its opponents 93-52 in those nine games. It then beat Napavine and Toledo, two of the top four seeds out of the Central 2B League.

But those who watched Saturday’s 2B District title game could be excused for forgetting those facts after seeing Ilwaco pummeled 15-1 in five innings of what was, frankly, a non-competitive game.

Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins didn’t hold back his opinion when reached for comment after the game while Toutle Lake continued its trophy celebration.

“It’s not good enough. We didn’t show up today at all,” Hopkins admitted. “I’m not pleased. That was embarrassing. When you have more errors than hits and runs, it’s embarrassing. We’re not that kind of team. I don’t know what happened."

While he doesn't quite know what happened, he does know what he witnessed.

“I saw a lack of effort that is inexcusable for a District title game," Tompkins said. "There were hustle plays that I thought we should have made for balls that we could dive and at least get dirty on and we didn’t do it.”

Junior Boston Caron, the team’s leading hitter all season with an on-base plus slugging percentage of over 1.150, confirmed his coach’s assessment, adding that there was very little energy from the infield throughout the game.

“The infield, no one was talking, no one was yelling in the dugout, no one was cheering like we usually do,” Caron said, and as he watched the Ducks posing with the trophy 90 feet away, he added, “I wanted that. I wanted the title, I wanted everything. Losing sucks.”

Coach Hopkins also wasn’t happy with the offensive effort. He noted the team faced Toutle Lake right-hander Zach Swanson last season. And while the team hadn't yet faced anyone of Swanson’s caliber in 2023, the team trained for high velocity all week in the batting cage in the build up to the title game Saturday.

The Fishermen knew the approach they would have to take and yet mustered just six baserunners with only three hits in the five-inning contest.

“They shorten up, choke up, two-strike approach, get the barrel out there. That’s what you’ve got to do," Hopkins said. "I mean (the ball) gets there right now. It’s far different than your average high school pitcher, yes, there’s no doubt about that.”

Swanson struck out 12 in five innings. The only Ilwaco run came in the bottom of the fifth inning when a walk came around to score after a pair of wild pitches.

Ilwaco played good baseball throughout the course of the season, its worst loss coming 8-0 to Adna in early April. The Fishermen will have to regroup through a week of practice to put the disappointing effort behind them in preparation for its first state tournament game in program history.

“We’re going to get re-focused,” Hopkins said. “The physical errors I can live with, it’s the mental stuff that I’m really disappointed with. We’re better than that. We’ve been better all year and you know, we haven’t been 10-runned in a long time.”

Senior pitcher Kaeden Lyster who pitched two innings of relief in the blowout loss said the team will put in the work on the practice field this week with added motivation.

“I think there was a lack of motivation today and I feel like we just need to want it more,” said Lyster. “Get back into the cage, get back on the practice fields, just try not to think about it and work on the things that we missed in this game.”

On Sunday, Ilwaco was handed a No. 9 seed for the state tournament. The Fishermen will have to win twice on the road at Brewster on Saturday in order to keep their season alive.