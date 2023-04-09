ADNA — Adna handed Ilwaco its first loss of the season in an 8-0 shutout, Saturday.

Mat Roundtree, Avery Manning, Danner Hoinowski and Cameron Nakano combined to hold what has been a potent Ilwaco lineup all season to scoreless with just four hits scattered over seven innings in the cross-league 2B contest.

“We were a bit rusty after two weeks of rainouts without any games,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “Jacob Rogers struggled with his command and we didn’t play great defense to help him. It just wasn’t like Jacob at all. Our offense was the biggest disappointment. We have a lineup that is normally great from top to bottom, (but we had) a lot of ugly at-bats and strikeouts in bad situations.”

Adna put up three in the third inning off of Rogers and five more in the fourth against Kaemon Sawa.

Ethan Hopkins batted 2-for-3 and Dylan Pelasz went 1-for-2 to lead Ilwaco at the plate.

Ilwaco (6-1, 4-0 league) will look to return to its winning ways in a scheduled doubleheader at Chief Leschi on Tuesday. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 3:30 p.m.