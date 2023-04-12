CATHLAMET — The atmospheric river which sat over much of Southwest Washington over the last week finally cleared out on Tuesday afternoon leaving a sight many in these parts forgot existed – blue skies.

With blue skies and some morning field preparation winning out in Cathlamet, Wahkiakum and Toutle Lake were able to squeeze in a doubleheader to make up for Monday’s rainout.

Behind the pitching of Connor Cox and Zach Swanson, Toutle Lake seized the opportunity to extend its winning streak to eight games with a pair of victories by scores of 12-1 and 16-2.

Cox took the ball for the Fighting Ducks in the opener. The junior right-hander was perfect through four innings against the Mules’ batting order before allowing up his first baserunner on a single by Tanner Collupy in the fifth inning. The single was followed by a brief loss of command from Cox which allowed the Mules to score a run after a pair of walks and a hit batter.

Cox, though, would settle down. He struck out his next hitter and forced a groundout to leave the bases loaded. Cox finished his day with a 6-inning complete game in which he allowed one hit, two walks, a hit batter and one run while striking out 11.

“The fastball was working, but I was just confident that my team had my back. That makes it easier executing pitches,” Cox stated. “It’s good to be back out here.”

It took the Ducks a few innings to get the offense started against Wahkiakum's right-hander, Collupy, in Game 1. Collupy struck out the side in the first inning and retired eight of the first nine hitters he faced before the Ducks put together a two-out rally in the third inning with a pair of singles and help from three defensive miscues by Wahkiakum. With the table set Dylan Fraidenburg lined a single to right to plate Swanson and then scored after a wild pitch and an error for a Ducks’ 3-0 lead.

As Cox continued to work his way through the Wahkiakum lineup with ease, Toutle Lake continued to put pressure on the Wahkiakum defense which showed its inexperience as the game wore on. The Mules committed six errors which extended the third and fifth innings for the Toutle Lake offense. With the inning wearing on, Collupy began to tire. He was lifted for Grant Wilson with two outs on the board finishing his outing with eight runs on his ledger, none of them earned, on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings.

“Tanner’s our workhorse. He’s a great pitcher. He’s very focused and we had a great pitching battle going there for the first three innings,” said Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe. “Unfortunately the Game 1 scoreboard doesn’t really reflect how that game went and certainly not Collupy’s performance.”

Toutle Lake scored five times in the fifth inning to take an 8-0 lead. Easton White and Kyler Shellenbarger each delivered run-scoring singles in the fifth as the Ducks sent nine batters to the plate.

Toutle Lake scored four more runs in the sixth to take a 12-1 lead. Shellenbarger added a two-RBI double to his prior single and Camden Wheatley also drove in a run.

Shellenbarger finished Game 1 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

“(Connor) looked good. He definitely had his stuff commanded,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. "It took awhile to get the bats going. Holy smokes, I think we had five strikeouts in the first six hitters which was frustrating, but (Collupy) kept us off balance so give him credit.”

The story of Game 2 was sloppy defense and the Wahkiakum pitching unable to find the strike zone. The Mules finished the nightcap with 11 errors, eight walks and two hit batters. Toutle Lake scored seven runs in the first inning and seven more in the fourth, batting around in each frame.

Dominic Curl got the start for Wahkiakum in the nightcap. He endured a lengthy first inning in which he faced 12 batters due to three walks and five errors. Wahkiakum then turned to Parker Leitz in the third inning and he fared well, though he was also burned by an error.

After Leitz was pulled in the fourth, Wahkiakum couldn’t find a reliever who could throw enough strikes which led to Toutle Lake scoring seven runs without the benefit of a hit. The Mules awarded six consecutive free passes by virtue of a base on balls or hit batter in the inning to go with three errors.

On the other side, Swanson struggled with his command early before finding it in the second inning. Wahkiakum scored two runs against the Ducks’ junior right-hander in the third inning when a Toutle Lake error and a pair of Swanson wild pitches brought home Leitz and Curl.

“I think the quick turnaround maybe was a little bothersome to him. He didn’t get as much time to warm up as he likes to have,” Johnson said of Swanson. “He settled in there at the end. I think his last inning was 10 or 11 pitches. I’m not too concerned about (him). I know what he can do and I know what kind of competitor he is.”

Collupy was 0-for-1 with a pair of walks in Game 2 and Leitz batted 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored to lead the Mules’ offense.

Toutle Lake (8-2, 7-2 league) comes out of spring break with some momentum and is scheduled to return home on Saturday for a doubleheader against Winlock at noon.

“I think (the losses at) Toledo, the first couple of games was definitely a wake up call for us,” Cox acknowledged. “Just knowing that we’ve got to do better, play better and come together as a team and not be individual definitely helped us and (we’re) starting to do better.

Meanwhile, Wahkiakum is hoping for a turn in the weather to be able to find its youthful roster consistent playing time. The Ducks threw a pair of tough right-handers with good velocity against the Mules who came away with just two combined hits over 11 innings. Coach Radcliffe admitted his team needs to be more aggressive on offense.

“Definitely a lot of mental errors on the basepaths. We’re a young team and that’s going to happen,” said Radcliffe. “We told them we want them to be aggressive, but be smart. So be patient in the right way. We want to see more aggression and more hits.”

Wahkiakum (2-7, 2-6) is scheduled to travel to Rainier, Wash., on Friday with the first pitch slated for 4 p.m.

“Some tough matchups coming up, but we’re still in the hunt and we’re still going to keep grinding and keep working,” added Radcliffe.