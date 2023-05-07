TOUTLE — Connor Cox hit a pair of home runs to carry Toutle Lake to an 11-1 victory over Kalama in six innings in the 2B District IV playoff quarterfinal game, Saturday.

Trailing 2-1 after four innings, Kalama head coach Brandon Walker made the tactical decision to lift senior Kaden Stariha and turn to his bullpen against the Ducks. With Stariha nearing 75 pitches for the day (the senior also threw one inning in the team’s loser-out game against Raymond-South Bend in the morning), Walker opted to bring in a reliever in order to have Stariha, his most reliable starter all season, available for the team’s next game on Tuesday.

Walker reasoned even if Stariha pitched his best over the next two innings, his team was already trailing the No. 1 seed by one run and, with the added experience of having faced Toutle Lake’s ace Zach Swanson just last week, it was unlikely to generate the offense needed to win the game.

That meant planning for a loser-out contest on Tuesday which left Walker with no choice but to yank Stariha in a one-run game.

“It’s a situation where you second guess, third guess, fourth guess all day long, but at the end of the day, I think the situation called for it," Walker said. "They have two power arms. We were down 2-1. It wasn’t like we were up 2-1 or tied for that matter. I think if that’s the case, maybe we go with Stariha."

The fact that a one run deficit can change the algebra so significantly for a skipper says more than words about how effective Toutle Lake's pitching staff can be.

"Not that trailing 2-1 is that far away," Walker explained. "In my mind, I felt that we got to a point where if we exhaust him, use all of his pitches up and now he’s not available Tuesday and we still lose, now we’re in a really bad situation.”

On Saturday, Stariha was good for the second straight outing against the Fighting Ducks. Last Friday, he shut the Ducks out on six hits over 8 2/3 innings. This time around, in the playoffs, Stariha allowed two unearned runs on three hits and struck out four.

With the ball no longer in Stariha’s hand, the task of retiring Cox and Toutle Lake’s order in the fifth landed on the right arm of Jevan Lucente. After Lucente retired Dom Rivera, though, Jaegar Johnson laced a high fastball down the right-field line for a double. That brought Cox to the plate with one out in a 2-1 game.

Cox put up a quality at-bat, fouling off five fastballs until he got one he could drive. In the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Cox smoked a fastball over the fence in left-center field to give Toutle Lake a 4-1 lead.

“I just kept battling… I was lucky enough to find a barrel,” Cox said. “He was throwing a lot of high fastballs and I was finally able to get on top of one… It was a fun day.”

Cox’s homer was just the beginning of the Ducks’ five-run fifth inning.

Kyler Shellenbarger followed with a double and freshman Easton White came off the bench for a recenlty ejected Dylan Fraidenburg and drove a heater into the playground beyond the fence in left field for his own two-run bomb. Jacob Nicholson plated the fifth run of the inning with a solid single to center to score Cam Wheatley.

The Ducks extended their lead to 10 runs in the sixth to end the game with the mercy rule when Cox hit a second homer to left field and Zach Swanson and White followed with RBI hits off of Laken Cochran.

“Towards the end we were definitely getting some barrels and that’s always a good sign offensively,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said.

Toutle Lake, meanwhile, got a strong outing from Swanson on the mound. The Oregon State commit pitched four innings, limiting Kalama to one run one hit. He walked five and struck out nine. Coach Johnson made the call to take out Swanson with a pitch count just shy of 75 in order to have his right-hander available for Tuesday’s game against Adna.

After flashing his power at the plate Cox pitched the final two innings for the Ducks. Facing Toutle Lake’s top two arms, a pair of Division 1 university commits, meant a tough day at the office for the Chinooks hitters. Connor Darnell and Stariha each recorded a hit and a stolen base and Carter Byrnes batted 1-for-2 with a walk.

Fraidenburg’s ejection for drawing a line in the opposite batter’s box after a called third strike, leaves him unavailable to pitch Tuesday’s game. Suddenly Johnson also found himself changing gears on the fly, making pitching decisions for the next round just as much as the one his Ducks were in.

“It’s tough when you’re having to come back on Tuesday and you want to try and make sure you have guys who are fresh and can throw," coach Johnson explained. "That’s why we got Zach out of there, because now he can come back and throw on (Tuesday). You’re trying to get to the next phase (of this tournament) so you’ve got to do what’s best for the team.”

With the win, Toutle Lake will play Adna on the road on Tuesday in a winner-to-State game. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Adna High School.

The loss puts Kalama in a similar position as it was entering Saturday; having both Gavin McBride and Stariha available in a must-win scenario. The Chinooks will meet Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Tuesday in the loser-out contest at Napavine High School with a 4:30 p.m. start time.

“I like our chances. If they pitch to their potential, we can hang with anyone in the state,” Walker said.