LONG BEACH — Ilwaco found a way to make things interesting in its first home playoff game. But in the end, Ilwaco’s Boston Caron had too much power for the cute confines of their home park.

With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh after Napavine scored five runs against the Ilwaco bullpen in the top half of the inning, Caron jumped all over a fastball down the heart of the plate on a 3-0 count with the bases loaded and nobody out for a walk-off grand slam. And you can be sure the ensuing celebration was not muted by any means.

The hit lifted Ilwaco to a 9-5 win over Napavine in the quarterfinal round of the 2B District IV playoffs and advanced the Fishermen to their first semifinal district playoff game in program history for a date with Toledo.

“Like I told the boys at the end, ‘We can’t have a nice little W, can we? We have to make it interesting,’” Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins stated.

Ilwaco took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning against the Tigers when Caron hit his first home run of the game, a two-run shot to center field. The Fishermen then added two more in the fifth on RBI knocks from Ethan Hopkins and Kaemon Sawa.

The five-run lead appeared to be safe with Ilwaco’s Jacob Rogers on the mound. Rogers cruised through six innings, limiting Napavine to one run on six hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out just two, but he was able to generate soft contact from the first inning on by keeping the Tigers’ offense off-balance with a good slider.

“Rogers pitched a fantastic game through six complete (innings),” noted Hopkins. “He had the slider working and they made some contact, but our outfield made plays.”

Needing five runs to stay alive, Napavine went down with a fight in the seventh inning. Rogers hit the first batter of the inning with a pitch and Hopkins decided to go to his bullpen, ending Rogers’ day at 67 pitches.

Kaemon Sawa allowed three hits around a groundout, including a double to Cal Bullock in relief, which cut Ilwaco’s lead to 5-3. Hopkins then pulled Sawa with one out in favor of Cannon Johnson who got the final two outs of the inning, but not before the Tigers tied the game.

Despite squandering a five-run lead, Ilwaco was able to regroup.

The top of the Fishermen’s order went right to work in the final frame. Rogers led off with a hit, Ethan Hopkins reached safely on a perfect sacrifice bunt and Johnson walked. That brought Caron to the plate with nobody out, the bases loaded, the infield in and the winning run 90 feet from home.

Coach Hopkins had complete faith in his best hitter to get the job done. Facing a 3-0 count, he let his hitter swing away. As fate would have it, Caron got a fastball down Broadway and he swung away.

“(Caron) got the game ball. He always does it for us,” added Hopkins.

Caron finished the game 2-for-3 with two homers and six RBIs to lead the Ilwaco offense. Rogers went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Derrick Cutting went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The Fishermen will face off against Toledo on Tuesday at Adna High School. The first pitch is slated for 2 p.m. Ilwaco and the Riverhawks battled to a one-run game just two weeks ago with the Riverhawks walking away victorious.

“The games with Toledo are always fun for us. We’re very evenly matched,” Hopkins said. “The boys are excited.”