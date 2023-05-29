Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EPHRATA — The hope was that this year would be different.

Toutle Lake already endured heartbreak. After squandering a late lead in the 2B State championship final against Brewster in 2022, players and coaches alike spoke about the experience all throughout the spring.

The team was prepared, perhaps even hardened by the setback. Though the Ducks were returning to the 2B State semifinals without a few key seniors including first-round MLB draft pick Jackson Cox, it returned seven starters who seemingly got better in many aspects in 2023. The Fighting Ducks were confident after a 22-game winning streak entering the semifinals that this year’s team was prepared to prove that it was the best team at the 2B level.

The tournament bracket certainly set up favorably for Toutle Lake. The No.2 seeded Ducks came into the tournament after winning the District IV title over Ilwaco 15-1, and saw Adna, a team it beat three times already in the season, pull off a pair of upsets to reach the semifinal matchup.

Surely, Toutle Lake could beat Adna a fourth time. The Pirates, though, had time to rest and could pitch its ace Tristan Percival at full strength. Still, the previous games against Adna hadn’t really been particularly competitive with the Ducks winning 5-0, 6-0 and 15-5.

The 15-5 game showcased a Pirates club that was unable to get out of its own way in a five-inning, mercy-rule loss.

As junior Zach Swanson admitted after Saturday’s loss, that was the expectation the Ducks brought with them into their final showdown.

“It wasn’t the game we were looking for (Friday against Adna),” Swanson said. “Everybody was coming out here expecting us to be in the championship.”

Once through Adna, the tournament bracket had the potential to hand the Ducks the very foe that caused all of their agony and fostered their offseason drive to get better – the Brewster Bears. In two games, Toutle Lake could theoretically redeem itself on both fronts, by winning the State championship and beating the team that stole last season’s title.

Alas, it took just one poorly played game Friday to erase most of that hope and promise of the 2023 season.

No, Connor Cox was not at his best on the mound against Adna. But the junior right-hander certainly pitched well enough for the Ducks to win the game. A sloppy defensive effort, particularly in the fifth inning, allowed Adna to build a 4-0 lead, probably three runs more than it deserved to plate against Cox.

“I was confident that he was going to go out and throw a good game, which he did. I just felt that we didn’t make plays for (Connor) in big moments,” acknowledged Swanson. “I think it was more mental than anything. Like I said, I think nerves just got to us. Those are plays that we should have made.”

Meanwhile, the Ducks offense looked disinterested at the plate against Percival. The team struggled to work counts or drive the ball with authority. Toutle Lake head coach Jerry Johnson said his team’s game plan going in was to drive Percival’s pitch count up, make him labor, while finding a way to do damage when the left-hander made a mistake.

But the results never materialized.

Then, if that weren’t enough, the Ducks returned to the field on Saturday with a chance to at least finish the season on a winning note and secure a small amount of redemption against Brewster in the third-place game only to face disappointment again. Toutle Lake stranded 14 men on base and saw Swanson issue nine free passes in 4 2/3 innings on the way to another loss.

“They outplayed us, outhustled us and just kind of beat us in every aspect,” said Swanson.

The consecutive failures in the final weekend of the State playoffs could have some wondering if the stage is too big for these Ducks. Perhaps the pressure of the moment is too intense. Coach Johnson certainly doesn’t believe that to be the case.

“These players have a lot of experience in big games,” noted Johnson. “I didn’t see (the pressure affecting) these guys. We hit the ball, we got hits, we just didn’t get the key one or the key ones.”

What left everyone involved with this Toutle Lake team, from its coach down its reserves, so disappointed in the outcome is how good the team has shown itself to be. This is a program that not only won 22 straight games this season, it also won 22 in a row last season. A pair of league titles, a District title, and a set of top-four finishes at State seem to back that all up.

“When you don’t present yourself in a way that you have all year, or most of the year barring those two early losses, it’s (frustrating),” concluded Johnson.

The failure in Ephrata puts an immense amount of pressure on the 2024 season. With every player returning from the 2023 team save for three starters in Kale Kimball, Camden Wheatley and Kyler Shellenbarger, the Ducks should once again have the talent and the experience to be favorites in the C2BL, as well as the district. After all, no other team boasts two future Division 1 arms.

But can they finally rise to the occasion this time?

“Oh yeah, there’s a lot more potential. I think we’re going to be right back here in this same spot (next year), hopefully in a different situation. I know these guys are going to come out hungry,” added Swanson. “This loss was definitely humbling, but it’s going to motivate a lot of guys including me to get after it this offseason. I’m excited to see what next year holds for our team.”

As is the rest of east Cowlitz County, along with so many other curious eyes and ears around Washington’s vast baseball landscape.