2B Baseball: Toutle Lake finishes undefeated season by taking District title

So the junior bore down on Ryan Rancourt with a three-pitch barrage of fastballs, putting him at 104 total pitches on the day and giving him one shot at a complete game.

He only needed two pitches to do it, getting out in front 0-1 one final time before getting the Forks leadoff man to bounce one right at Wassell for the simple force, sparking a jubilant celebration by the Ducks’ players along the first-base line.

“He was definitely a fierce competitor,” Johnson said.

The district title is Toutle Lake’s first since 2016. Acknowledging the much shorter season that was played in 2021, it’s the first undefeated team Johnson has coached since his tenure in the shadow of Mount St. Helens began in 1997.

And the scariest part about this flock of Ducks? Pretty much everybody will be back in 2022. Ryder Moss is set to graduate, possibly along with Wassell — a 17-year old senior currently appealing to get an extra year. Aside from those two, Johnson will return seven starters, including all of his pitching from a staff that tossed shutouts in half of its games and finished the year allowing just over a run and a half per contest.

“Up and down with our pitching, it’s definitely a coach’s dream to have the kind of depth that we had,” Johnson said.