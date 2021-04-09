2B Baseball Roundup: Toledo shuts out Mounties; Cards win, Mules lose

Mekhi Morlin took the hill to start for Winlock and struck out four batters over five innings while scattering three hits and allowing just two earned runs. Cole Fray-Parmantier closed the game out on the mound for the Cards.

Winlock put on a defensive display to end the fifth inning with the bases loaded and MWP threatening to shrink the Cards’ 11-4 lead. With one out on the board, Morlin coaxed a grounder back to the mound and fired home to Heikkila who relayed the ball to Aiden Freitas at first base. The batter was called safe at first but Freitas kept his eyes up to see a MWP runner headed for home and delivered a strike back to Heikkila who put down the tag for a classic 1-2-3-2 double play to end the inning.

That momentum spilled over to the top of the sixth when Winlock put up seven runs to push the contest into mercy rule territory. Talon Lofgren laid down a pair of beautiful sacrifice bunts in the game and notched his first hit of the season. Fray-Paramantier added an RBI single and drove in another run with a big league sacrifice fly to deep left field.

At the top of the order Aiden Eitel, Landon Timens and Morlin continued to put up steady at bats for Winlock. Each Cardinal notched multiple hits, scored numerous runs, drove in a pile of runners, and swiped a shopping cart worth of bags.