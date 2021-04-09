2B Baseball Roundup: Toledo shuts out Mounties; Cards win, Mules lose

TOLEDO — Toledo looked like it was running a speed trial Thursday on their home diamond in a 5-0 Central 2B League baseball victory over Rainier (WA).
Ryan Bloomstrom spun a complete game shutout in the win and held a pesky Mountaineers’ lineup to just three hits in the game while striking out six batters and issuing just two walks. Behind him the Toledo defense played error free defense to keep the outs piling up.
“Game lasted only one hour (and) 20 minutes,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “Ryan threw strikes and our defense made the plays.”
Toledo gave Bloomstrom a big lead to work with in the second inning when the offense went out and tacked on four runs all at once. Even with seven hits on the day, the home team had trouble at times finding gaps in the Mountaineers defense.
‘We had several hard hit balls right at people for outs,” Waag said. “The bats finally broke loose a little tonight for some players who have been struggling at the plate.’
Bloomstrom helped himself out at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Connor Gilreath added a pair of doubles and a run, while Mason Miller was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run. Jesse Towns added an RBI single to the winning tally.
Toledo (2-3) is scheduled to host Napavine on Monday.
Cards take detour, crush T-Wolves
MORTON — Winlock went with a new look lineup Thursday and came away quite pleased with the results as it dispatched Morton-White Pass 19-6 in a six-inning mercy rule abbreviated C2BL baseball contest.
With their starting catcher, a corner outfielder and utility ballplayer on vacation for Spring Break, and another starter suffering from a case of the “woozies”, the Cardinals were forced to get creative. That put human Swiss Army knife Chris “Aussie” Heikkila behind the dish to catch and Kyle Akin, a first year ballplayer, out in right field for patrols.
And the greenhorns responded.
Akin notched an outfield assist in his first inning in the field and then reached base in all of his at bats by working the count until the pitcher drilled him with the rawhide. He also drove in two runs by absorbing those beanballs with the bases loaded.
Donning the tools of ignorance for only the second time all season and third time in his life, Heikkila hosed a runner at second base and did a veteran’s job of keeping the defense calm whenever the T-Wolves put a little pressure on. Hitting out of the five hole in the lineup, Heikkila also drove in a pair of runs.
Mekhi Morlin took the hill to start for Winlock and struck out four batters over five innings while scattering three hits and allowing just two earned runs. Cole Fray-Parmantier closed the game out on the mound for the Cards.
Winlock put on a defensive display to end the fifth inning with the bases loaded and MWP threatening to shrink the Cards’ 11-4 lead. With one out on the board, Morlin coaxed a grounder back to the mound and fired home to Heikkila who relayed the ball to Aiden Freitas at first base. The batter was called safe at first but Freitas kept his eyes up to see a MWP runner headed for home and delivered a strike back to Heikkila who put down the tag for a classic 1-2-3-2 double play to end the inning.
That momentum spilled over to the top of the sixth when Winlock put up seven runs to push the contest into mercy rule territory. Talon Lofgren laid down a pair of beautiful sacrifice bunts in the game and notched his first hit of the season. Fray-Paramantier added an RBI single and drove in another run with a big league sacrifice fly to deep left field.
At the top of the order Aiden Eitel, Landon Timens and Morlin continued to put up steady at bats for Winlock. Each Cardinal notched multiple hits, scored numerous runs, drove in a pile of runners, and swiped a shopping cart worth of bags.
After rerouting on the way to the game due to a log truck wreck that left logs all over Highway 12 just before the Mayfield Bridge, Winlock enjoyed the best gas station pizza in all the land on their routine drive home as the sun sank below the Willapa Hills in the distance.
“That’s a winning sunset,” Heikkila noted.
Winlock (3-4, 2-4 league) is scheduled to host Ilwaco for a non-league doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.
Wild frame dooms Mules
NAPAVINE — Pitching helped put Wahkiakum ahead early at Napavine, but pitching ultimately led to a loss for the Mules, as a walk-fueled rally in the bottom of the fourth spurred the hosts to a 7-3 win.
“After the third inning, we just started walking guys,” coach Marc Neimeyer said. They got a couple hits here and there, but too many free bases.”
Beau Carlson threw three shutout innings in the start for the Mules, striking out three and giving up three hits and a pair of walks.
“He threw well. He makes guys put the ball in play, and when he throws strikes, we have a chance to win the ballgame,” Neimeyer said.
But when Neimeyer gave him the hook after the third to save his arm, his brother Brody Carlson had less of a good time on the hill. Napavine drew five walks in the bottom of the fourth off Carlson and — at the end of the inning — Dominic Curl, plating six runs to go ahead.
Tanner Collupy took the ball for the final two innings, allowing one run in the fifth.
Wahkiakum manufactured a pair of runs in the top of the third, with Tristan Collupy and Chance Cothren hitting sacrifice flies to give the Mules a 2-0 lead.
Ashden Neimeyer scored Wahkiakum’s final run in the top of the seventh, coming home on an RBI groundout after leading the inning off with a triple. He finished the night 2-for-3, and also took an intentional walk.
“I was happy offensively,” Marc Neimeyer said. “We laid down some nice sac bunts, we moved runners around with sac flies, we hit to the right side. We were taking good hacks, we weren’t striking out looking. We just have to clean up the pitching.”
Wahkiakum (4-2-1) is set to face Kalama on Monday.