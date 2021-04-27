2B Baseball Playoffs: Wahkiakum erupts to hammer Ilwaco; Toledo dodges Titans

LONG BEACH — In case there was anybody wondering whether Wahkiakum’s offense could keep up its output in the postseason, well, the Mules’ 22-5 win over Ilwaco on Monday was the proof.

“It’s definitely our forte,” Wahkiakum coach Marc Niemeyer said.

Wahkiakum, which cracked 15 runs for the sixth time this season, started the scoring off in a big way early, and only stopped when it was already up by way more than necessary to end the game under ten-run mercy rule conditions.

The Fishermen kickstarted the Mules’ first-inning rally for them, putting four of the first five batters in the top of the frame via free passes to load the bases and bring a run home in time for the bats to really get going.

“From there on out, we smashed the ball,” Niemeyer said.

Wahkiakum put up 12 runs in the first, highlighted by two home runs — a three-run shot by Tristan Collupy and a two-run bomb by Brody Carlson. Wahkiakum kept its offense going with four more runs in the second, another in the third, and five more in the fourth.