2B Baseball Playoffs: Wahkiakum erupts to hammer Ilwaco; Toledo dodges Titans

LONG BEACH — In case there was anybody wondering whether Wahkiakum’s offense could keep up its output in the postseason, well, the Mules’ 22-5 win over Ilwaco on Monday was the proof.
“It’s definitely our forte,” Wahkiakum coach Marc Niemeyer said.
Wahkiakum, which cracked 15 runs for the sixth time this season, started the scoring off in a big way early, and only stopped when it was already up by way more than necessary to end the game under ten-run mercy rule conditions.
The Fishermen kickstarted the Mules’ first-inning rally for them, putting four of the first five batters in the top of the frame via free passes to load the bases and bring a run home in time for the bats to really get going.
“From there on out, we smashed the ball,” Niemeyer said.
Wahkiakum put up 12 runs in the first, highlighted by two home runs — a three-run shot by Tristan Collupy and a two-run bomb by Brody Carlson. Wahkiakum kept its offense going with four more runs in the second, another in the third, and five more in the fourth.
Brody Carlson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Ashden Niemeyer went 3-for-3 with a double and lead the team with five runs batted in. Jake Leitz and Chance Cothren both added three-hit days of their own.
Tristan Collupy added another hit for the Mules later in the game to his homer in the first. Zach Carlson pitched in two hits and two RBIs, and Beau Carlson had an RBI himself.
“We’re clicking on all cylinders offensively.,” Niemeyer said. “We just have to put the full game together.”
Admittedly, the Mules weren’t completely dominant on the hill themselves. Five separate pitchers combined to see the game through, with coach Niemeyer capping them all at 30 pitches to keep them eligible for upcoming games in the 2B District IV baseball tournament.
Tanner Collupy had the longest outing, going an inning and two-thirds. Beau Carlson, Damion Curl, Leitz, and Chance Cothren also took turns toeing the rubber.
The win put Wahkiakum (8-4-1) into the quarterfinals of the 2B District IV tournament, where it was scheduled to face No. 1 Toutle Lake and, presumably, either Jackson Cox or Zach Swanson on Tuesday. The Ducks shut the Mules out 8-0 on April 17.
“Today we were facing 65 miles per hour; tomorrow’s 95,” Niemeyer said. “Our kids had zero fear facing (them) last time, so we’re excited for the challenge.”
Toledo escapes with 2-1 win over PWV
PE ELL — Toledo survived to play another day by defeating Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 2-1 on Monday in the pigtail round of the 2B District IV baseball tournament.
Ryan Bloomstrom tossed a one-hit shutout through six innings in order to put Toledo in a position to win. Bloomstrom struck out eight batters and issued just three walks while registering those 18 outs.
“Ryan Bloomstrom was outstanding on the mound today,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “He was throwing hard and his curveball and knuckleball were working to keep the PWV batters off-balance.”
Brannon Guyer took over on the hill for Toledo to start the seventh inning and recorded one out before the Titans put up three singles in a row to load the bases. With the tying run on second base and the winning run on first Caiden Schultz entered the game from the bullpen and promptly gave up a single that pulled PWV within one run. But Schultz buckled down to retire the next two batters and earned the save.
The Toledo defense put up an error free performance in order to help sustain their slim lead.
Meanwhile, the Toledo offense put up both of its runs in the fourth inning with two outs already on the board. Bloomstrom and Rowdy Kirkendoll both notched clutch RBI singles in order to give their team all the wiggle room they’d be able to muster.
Mason Miller had two hits in the game and scored a run while Bloomstrom put two hits in the book with an RBI. Justin Filla also tallied two hits in the win.