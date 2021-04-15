2B Baseball: Pitch count keeps Imboden from complete game, Kalama shuts out Toledo

Fisher’s hit would be the only knock allowed by Toledo starter Ryan Bloomstrom, but the Chinooks tagged another run on him in the third before he got the hook and was replaced by freshman Caiden Schultz.

Schultz gave up three runs in the fourth inning before keeping Kalama off the board in the fifth and sixth. But with the way Imboden was throwing, a five-run lead was way too much for Toledo to overcome.

Brandenburg led Kalama with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, scoring one run and driving in another. Right behind him, Fisher went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Burns went 1-for-1 but also drew three walks and came across for three runs.

Imboden’s gem made the game far less close, but in retrospect, Walker said he’s still looking for his offense to fully click.

“We’re not great, but we’re good, and it’s really our pitching that’s making us that way,” “If we can put everything together behind Noah, behind Cooney, behind Tommy, we’re going to be really tough to beat going forward, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Jesse Towns and Brannon Guyor both reached base twice for Toledo — each had a walk and a hit — and Justin Filla added a knock at the top of the Toledo order.

Both teams are scheduled to be back in action on Saturday, with Kalama hosting Rainier (Wash.) and Toledo going to Winlock for a doubleheader.

