2B Baseball: Pitch count keeps Imboden from complete game, Kalama shuts out Toledo

The only thing that was going to stop Kalama’s Noah Imboden’s gem on Wednesday at Haydu Park wasn’t going to be a Toledo hitter, or any defensive miscues behind him, or a wild streak.
It was the little metal punch counter.
The junior got 20 outs into a complete-game shutout for the Chinooks before his pitch count ticked over the limit, forcing him from the mound. As such, he finished with 6 ⅔ scoreless innings of work, allowing just three hits and three walks and striking out 14 Toledo batters, proving he’s much more than simply Kalama’s No. 2 option behind Tommy Brandenburg.
“He’s a guy that we’re going to rely on, not only this year but for next year, he’ll be our stud,” said Kalama coach Brandon Walker.
Forced to make the change, pulled in Ryan Cooney from first base, and the 6-foot, 3-inch senior needed just four pitches to punch out one final Toledo batter.
“That’s pretty much the story of it; our pitching was dominant,” Walker said. “We really only had a few opportunities to make plays on defense, and we didn’t make any errors, so that was a positive.”
Kalama got all the scoring it needed in the bottom of the first inning, when Brady Burns walked, went to third on a perfectly-executed hit-and-run by Brandenburg, and scored on a Keaton Fisher RBI single.
Fisher’s hit would be the only knock allowed by Toledo starter Ryan Bloomstrom, but the Chinooks tagged another run on him in the third before he got the hook and was replaced by freshman Caiden Schultz.
Schultz gave up three runs in the fourth inning before keeping Kalama off the board in the fifth and sixth. But with the way Imboden was throwing, a five-run lead was way too much for Toledo to overcome.
Brandenburg led Kalama with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, scoring one run and driving in another. Right behind him, Fisher went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Burns went 1-for-1 but also drew three walks and came across for three runs.
Imboden’s gem made the game far less close, but in retrospect, Walker said he’s still looking for his offense to fully click.
“We’re not great, but we’re good, and it’s really our pitching that’s making us that way,” “If we can put everything together behind Noah, behind Cooney, behind Tommy, we’re going to be really tough to beat going forward, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Jesse Towns and Brannon Guyor both reached base twice for Toledo — each had a walk and a hit — and Justin Filla added a knock at the top of the Toledo order.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action on Saturday, with Kalama hosting Rainier (Wash.) and Toledo going to Winlock for a doubleheader.