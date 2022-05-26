 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B Baseball: Pacific All-League

Boston Caron Ilwaco Baseball

Ilwaco's Boston Caron shrugs at his first base coach after hitting a home run in the second inning against Onalaska on Tuesday, May 10, in South Bend. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

MVP

Logan Olson, Forks

Coach(es) of the Year

Forks Spartans staff

1st Team

Gunner Rogers, Forks

Garett Keeton, PWV

Hudson Barnum, PWV

Boston Caron, Ilwaco

Cannon Johnson, Ilwaco

Dalton Kilmer, Forks

Kaden Ritzman, PWV

Dylan Hollingsworth, Ocosta

Daniel Medeiros, Raymond-SB

2nd Team

Aiden Salazar, Forks

Alex Hillard, Ilwaco

Logan Urvina, Forks

Jarrod Gunderson, RSB

Kyle Morris Ilwaco

Cooper Walker, NWC

Frederick Bishop, Ocosta

Ty Reidnger, RSB

Derek Fluke, PWV

Honorable Mentions (Locals only)

Derrick Cutting, Ilwaco

