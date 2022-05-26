2B Baseball: Pacific All-League

MVP
Logan Olson, Forks
Coach(es) of the Year
Forks Spartans staff
1st Team
Gunner Rogers, Forks
Garett Keeton, PWV
Hudson Barnum, PWV
Boston Caron, Ilwaco
Cannon Johnson, Ilwaco
Dalton Kilmer, Forks
Kaden Ritzman, PWV
Dylan Hollingsworth, Ocosta
Daniel Medeiros, Raymond-SB
2nd Team
Aiden Salazar, Forks
Alex Hillard, Ilwaco
Logan Urvina, Forks
Jarrod Gunderson, RSB
Kyle Morris Ilwaco
Cooper Walker, NWC
Frederick Bishop, Ocosta
Ty Reidnger, RSB
Derek Fluke, PWV
Honorable Mentions (Locals only)
Derrick Cutting, Ilwaco