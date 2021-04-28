2B Baseball: ‘Nooks knockout Toledo to reach District semis

KALAMA — Nothing much has gone according to plan for Kalama this year. That’s what happens when your University of Oregon bound ace/slugger snaps his ankle midway through the season. But that doesn’t mean that things have gone off the rails for the boys in black and orange. They’ve just had to rattle their bats a little more than the original plan called for.
On Tuesday, Kalama once again had to dial up their backup plan, and once again they walked off the field pleased with the results as they turned away Toledo 11-4 in the 2B District IV baseball tournament.
In a game that Tommy Brandenburg most certainly would have started had his ankle been solid in all the right places Kalama handed the ball to Shayden Jones to get the game started. Jones spun two shutout innings to start the game but then ran into some trouble in the third inning.
The bottom of the Toledo order got things going in the third frame when Ryan Bloomstrom and Rowdy Kirkendoll put up back-to-back base hits to roll the lineup over. Leadoff man Justin Filla followed up with an RBI base knock and after a wild pitch advanced Kirkendoll to third base Jesse Towns brought his kin home to score with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.
That bit of hitting gave the visitors a 2-0 lead and spelled the end of Jones’ day on the hill. Before he was through, though, Jones struck out five Toledo batters while allowing just three hits and no walks.
With his starting pitcher done for the day, and a staring at a two run deficit in a loser-out game, Kalama skipper Brandon Walker could have gotten nervous. Maybe he should have. But he didn’t.
“I wasn’t nervous, mainly because I know what the guys are capable of,” Walker said. “I know what the sticks are like and it really wasn’t a matter of changing an approach, it was just putting the ball in play...We just weren’t finding any grass initially.”
In the bottom of the fourth inning, that patience paid off for Kalama as its offense caught fire. Dylan Mills got the rally going with a single. Then Ryan Cooney and Derek Davidson followed suit with base knocks of their own. Davidson collected an RBI on his hit to bring Kalama within one run of Toledo and for more than a moment it seemed like that’s where the margin of separation would stay.
Number eight hitter Noah Imboden had other plans. With two strikes against him and two outs on the board Imboden pulled his hands in on an inside pitch and roped the ball down the right field line. Kirkendoll gave chase and laid out with reckless abandon but the ball dodged his glove and landed three inches inside the chalk. When the dust settled two runs were in and Imboden was standing on third base. An infield single by Jack Doerty out of the nine-hole brought in Imboden and all of a sudden Kalama had turned their deficit upside down and inside out for a 4-2 lead.
“Kalama’s bats came alive in the fourth and fifth innings,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said.
That live fifth inning for Kalama started with five straight hits from the top of the order with Keaton Fisher bringing in two runs on a double and Mills bringing in another run with a single. When Toledo went to the bullpen to fetch Brannon Guyer the hits didn’t stop for the home team as Ryan Cooney notched a single, Todd Tabor wore a pitch up around the shoulders and then Imboden slashed an RBI single.
Kalama’s 3-4-5 spots in the order (Fisher, Mills and Cooney) all notched two hits in the game. Meanwhile, Imboden posted two hits and a team-high four RBI’s out of the eight spot.
“How about Noah Imboden helping himself out at the plate with a triple and a single later in the game,” Walker said.
That outburst gave Kalama a 10-2 lead. A triple by Brady Burns in the sixth inning paid off when Fisher brought him home with a sacrifice fly to make the score 11-2.
If Imboden’s performance with the bat wasn’t enough, he was already three scoreless outs into a relief pitching performance. The high-80’s lefty struck out five batters over 3 ⅓ innings while giving up three hits and two earned runs.
Imboden was cruising until the seventh inning when Toledo decided they were going to spend their final three outs of the season trying to do a little damage with the sticks. Geoff Glass got the ill-fated Toledo comeback started with a single and then Mason Miller backed that up with a double. Imboden then coaxed a ground ball out of Bloomstrom that scored a run, but that out would be the last the southpaw would record on the day.
Needing just two outs to reach the District semifinals, Kalama turned to Kaden Stariha. The wiry righty recorded a flyout against the first batter he faced but then had to watch as an infield error allowed Miller to score. Not to worry for Kalama fans, though, as Stariha enticed a groundout from the next batter to close the book on the game.
Toledo‘s Justin Filla and Goeff Glass both posted two hits in the game. Miller, Bloomstrom and Kirkendoll all added one hit each. The Cheese Town-nine included five seniors this season with Kaden Sellards, Towns, Bloomstrom, Kirkendoll and Guyer all providing much needed leadership in a season that featured a few false starts out of the gate on the way to an overall record of 6-7.
“The coaches will miss these young men and appreciate the time and effort they put into the program to help make it an enjoyable season,” Waag said.
As for Kalama (9-2, 8-1 league), it is now set to face off with Forks at 4 p.m. on Friday at Haydu Park in the District semifinals. Given all they’ve overcome so far this year, and considering all they’ve got left in the tank, Walker likes his team’s chances.
“With Tommy out it’s kind of a bummer but given the circumstances we have (pitching) options. Everyone’s available,” Walker said. “I’m even hearing rumors about it being moved up because of weather. Who knows?”