2B Baseball: ‘Nooks knockout Toledo to reach District semis

With his starting pitcher done for the day, and a staring at a two run deficit in a loser-out game, Kalama skipper Brandon Walker could have gotten nervous. Maybe he should have. But he didn’t.

“I wasn’t nervous, mainly because I know what the guys are capable of,” Walker said. “I know what the sticks are like and it really wasn’t a matter of changing an approach, it was just putting the ball in play...We just weren’t finding any grass initially.”

In the bottom of the fourth inning, that patience paid off for Kalama as its offense caught fire. Dylan Mills got the rally going with a single. Then Ryan Cooney and Derek Davidson followed suit with base knocks of their own. Davidson collected an RBI on his hit to bring Kalama within one run of Toledo and for more than a moment it seemed like that’s where the margin of separation would stay.