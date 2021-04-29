2B Baseball: Lightning-fast rally sends Fighting Ducks to District finals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fraidenburg’s shot was a bolt, out of the park in a flash. It left the Pirates wondering what just happened as the Ducks realized they suddenly had the momentum. On the contrary, Jackson Cox’s two-run bomb to make it 7-1 was a moonshot that just kept rising and rising, giving the Toutle Lake bench time to get up and out of the dugout as it finally crested. They were nearly to home plate before it fell in the playground behind the left field wall.

“Everything just clicked and we started to go,” Connor Cox said. “Jackson hit the other home run, and we just kept on going and kept on going.”

For four innings, it was the Adna bench that had it going. Swanson came out wild in his first career postseason start, and while the Pirates couldn’t catch up to his fastball, they didn’t need to.

The good parts of the freshman’s outing were the eight strikeouts. The bad parts were the nine walks and the hit batter, and bevy of three-ball counts that pushed his pitch count up into the 80s in four official innings.