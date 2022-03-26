2B Baseball: Ilwaco takes out Toledo

TOLEDO — The Ilwaco baseball team came east from the coast and ruined Toledo’s Saturday afternoon, scoring early and often in a 9-1 non-league win.

Toledo finished with 10 hits in the final line score, but had multiple runners thrown out on the bases and left four in scoring position in the final three innings. For its part, Ilwaco had 10 hits of its own, but also drew 11 walks and took advantage of a pair of Riverhawk errors.

Kyle Morris, and Kaemon Sawa both had 2-for-4 days at the plate to lead the Fishermen. Boston Caron went 1-for-3, but that one was a big one on a solo home run to lead off the top of the third. He also brought one run home on a squeeze bunt and another on a groundout.

The Fishermen jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning, and added a run to their tally in the third. Toledo scraped a run back in the bottom of the fifth, but Ilwaco put the lead back to three right away in the top of the sixth, then added five more runs for good measure in the top of the seventh.

Geoffrey Glass had three hits to pace the Toledo order, while Mason Miller added two and the lone RBI of the day for the hosts.

Jacob Rogers went the distance for the Fishermen, working around traffic all game long but getting through seven innings in just 66 pitches. Toledo, meanwhile, went with a four-man group of Kaven Winters, Gavin Frewing, Miller, and Conor Gilreath to get through the afternoon, with none passing 50 tosses.

Toledo (2-2) will host Wahkiakum for a doubleheader Monday, while Ilwaco (1-2) will head up to Forks for a pair of games on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0