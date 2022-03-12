2B Baseball: Fishermen swept by Tigers on Opening Day

NAPAVINE — The Ilwaco baseball team eschewed the jamboree stage of the season and dove straight into its schedule Saturday, but the Fishermen got nabbed out on the road, falling twice in a doubleheader against Napavine, 9-4 and 13-3.

The Tigers did their damage in Game 1 with a trio of three-spots, in the first, third ,and fifth innings. Jacob Rogers was tagged with all nine runs for Ilwaco on the bump, going into the fifth inning in the start and allowing nine hits and four walks. Cannon Johnson came in to clean up in the fifth and saw the game out with a scoreless sixth.

Alex Hillard led Ilwaco at the plate with a 3-for-3 outing, smacking a double, drawing a walk, and driving a run in. Behind him, Johnson went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Back after the break for Game 2, the Tigers resumed their offense with a run in the first inning off of Kaemon Sawa, six more in the second, and two in the fourth. Derrick Cutting came in for the final two innings of relief, but Napavine tabbed four more runs on him, walking off with a 10-run cushion in the bottom of the sixth.

Ilwaco struck out eight times as a team in the second game. Boston Caron, Hillard, Johnson, Rogers, and Sawa all collected hits, with Hillard and Johnson driving in runs.

Ilwaco (0-2) is currently set to get a week off before returning to the diamond for a doubleheader against North Beach on March 22.

