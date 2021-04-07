2B Baseball: Cox and Swanson do it again, no-hit Loggers; Fishermen split with NWC

ONALASKA — The Toutle Lake baseball is only seven games into its season — its shortest season in memory— but Jerry Johnson is already in uncharted waters.
Tuesday afternoon, the Fighting Ducks’ skipper watched as Jackson Cox and Zach Swanson combined for another no-hitter, this time shutting out Onalaska 12-0 in five innings. It was the duo's second no-no of the week, and it didn’t take Johnson long to think of how unprecedented his pitching staff’s performance has been compared to his previous 23 seasons at Toutle Lake.
“Oh, we’re already there,” Johnson said. “It’s not a very common thing, from my experience in the past. Jackson had one when he was a freshman for me. Other than that, they’ve been few and far between for the staffs that I’ve had. We’ve had some good pitching, but getting a no-hitter is tough.”
Just like the Ducks’ no-hitter against Adna last Thursday, Cox took the ball in the start. He walked a man in the first inning, eliminating any possibility of a perfect game right out of the chute, but came back to finish his outing with 10 strikeouts in four innings of work, and allowed just two batters to reach base in total.
“Jackson had everything going,” Johnson said. “Early, he was going kind of deep into counts, but by the end he was humming pretty good.”
So for the second straight start, Cox went most of the afternoon without hearing much of his coach’s voice. Johnson — along with the rest of his team — followed the common practice of leaving a pitcher in pursuit of a no-hitter alone in the dugout, and everywhere else.
“I’ll ask him how his arm’s feeling, but we don’t talk about how many hits or anything they’ve given up,” Johnson said. "And these guys are all baseball-savvy enough, they’re all quiet about it too.”
With Cox sitting on 61 pitches and the Ducks up 12-0 going to the bottom of the fifth, Johnson once again gave the ball to Swanson with just three outs needed for the win.
The Oregon State commit didn’t waste any time, needing just 11 pitches to strike out the side and get the Ducks back on the bus home with yet another dominant win, plus the no-hitter, on their march through the Central 2B League.
While the Toutle Lake arms continued to be their normal unhittable selves, the Ducks’ bats got back in business after what Johnson described as a bit of an off day in their 7-3 win over Stevenson on Monday.
“We took a little time to hit before, and that probably helped some,” Johnson said. “When you have guys that are successful, they want to continue to be successful, and they’re willing to come out and invest the time.”
Cox helped his own cause in the top of the first inning, plating two runs with a double as part of a three-run inning, and then provided the big swing in a five-run second frame with a solo home run.
Fisher Wassel and Ryder Moss both had three-hit days for Toutle Lake, the former logging a double, two runs, and an RBI while the latter powered a pair of two-baggers, scored three runs, and drove in three more.
When he wasn’t putting down the signs and catching his brother's second shared no-hitter, Connor Cox was working his way around the bases for three runs of his own.
Toutle Lake (7-0) will have the rest of spring break off, before getting a pair of home games next week, with Morton-White Pass on the schedule for Monday. That will give Johnson a chance to rest his star hurlers completely and break them out again whenever he sees fit.
“That’s plenty of time,” he said. “Then we’ll give her a go and see what happens.”
Fishermen split with Wolverines
LONG BEACH — Ilwaco baseball had to settle for a split with Northwest Christian on Tuesday as their bats went cold in the nightcap of their Pacific 2B League baseball affair. The Fishermen won the opening contest 19-5 before falling 5-4 to end the day.
Luckily for Ilwaco, only the first end of the doubleheader counts as a league game.
Ethan Hopkins earned the win on the mound for Ilwaco in the day’s first game by tossing three innings, striking out four batters, scattering four hits and allowing three runs. Kyle Morris slammed the door on the Wolverines in the fifth inning, striking out the side to secure the abbreviated mercy rule victory.
The Fishermen jumped out to a big lead early with a dozen runs in the first inning. Boston Caron led the way for Ilwaco at the plate with three hits, two runs scored, and four RBIs.
“He had an inside the park homerun, which is pretty cool. You don’t see that all the time,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said.
Nate Hopkins helped the Fishermen put a mess of runs on the board with three hits, including a triple. Jackson Wilkin also had three hits in the win.
It was such smooth sailing for Ilwaco in the rematch as they managed just five hits and committed four errors in the loss.
“We had sort of a letdown between games there and we were just not getting the bat on the ball,” coach Hopkins said. “It was the polar opposite of what we did in the first game. We were hitting the ball all over the place.”
Northwest Christian took advantage of the sea change by the beach by jumping out to a 2-0 lead before the bottom of the second inning. Ilwaco put up one run in their half of the second inning and then the teams traded two run innings in the third frame.
Ilwaco scratched across one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning but failed to capitalize on opportunities over the final two innings in order to allow the Wolverines to escape with the non-league victory.
Nate Hopkins was the only Fisherman with two hits in the nightcap. Kyle Morris and Caron each had a hit and two RBI’s.
Coach Hopkins said he thought his team’s biggest problem against NW Christian was sustaining focus over the duration of the season’s first doubleheader.