2B Baseball: Cox and Swanson do it again, no-hit Loggers; Fishermen split with NWC

ONALASKA — The Toutle Lake baseball is only seven games into its season — its shortest season in memory— but Jerry Johnson is already in uncharted waters.

Tuesday afternoon, the Fighting Ducks’ skipper watched as Jackson Cox and Zach Swanson combined for another no-hitter, this time shutting out Onalaska 12-0 in five innings. It was the duo's second no-no of the week, and it didn’t take Johnson long to think of how unprecedented his pitching staff’s performance has been compared to his previous 23 seasons at Toutle Lake.

“Oh, we’re already there,” Johnson said. “It’s not a very common thing, from my experience in the past. Jackson had one when he was a freshman for me. Other than that, they’ve been few and far between for the staffs that I’ve had. We’ve had some good pitching, but getting a no-hitter is tough.”

Just like the Ducks’ no-hitter against Adna last Thursday, Cox took the ball in the start. He walked a man in the first inning, eliminating any possibility of a perfect game right out of the chute, but came back to finish his outing with 10 strikeouts in four innings of work, and allowed just two batters to reach base in total.

“Jackson had everything going,” Johnson said. “Early, he was going kind of deep into counts, but by the end he was humming pretty good.”