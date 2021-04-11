2B Baseball: Cards fall hard, rally to salvage twin bill with Ilwaco

WINLOCK — The Cardinals were not able to get the worm on Saturday but rebounded from an 20-2 drubbing in the opening act of a non-league baseball doubleheader against Ilwaco in time to enjoy a 7-6 walkoff win in the nightcap.

The Fishermen showed no sign of tired arms or legs after their bus trip from the coast and hung 13 hits on the home team in Game 1. Meanwhile, Winlock was hindered by a lineup full of suspiciously tired eyes and reflexes that were a step too slow throughout the thorough dismantling at the hands of the visitors. Seven errors on the part of the home team didn’t help their cause.

Alex Hillard took care of the receiving duties behind the dish all day for Ilwaco and led the Fishermen at the plate in the opener with three run scored and three RBIs on a pair of hits that included a two-run homerun. Nate Hopkins added three hits and scored three runs while Ethan Hopkins also chipped in three hits and touched home plate twice in the win.

Jacob Rogers took the ball to the hill for the Fishermen and pitched all six innings in the mercy rule abbreviated contest. Rogers struck out three Cardinals and scattered five hits while allowing just two runs.