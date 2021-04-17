2B baseball: Brandenburg suffers season-ending injury in Kalama win

KALAMA — It was all going right for the Kalama baseball team in the second inning of what ended up a being a 23-6 win over Rainier (Wash.), until it went very, very wrong.

On the tail end of a 15-run outburst in the frame, star senior Tommy Brandenburg — who was already 3-for-3 at the plate with 5 RBIs — slid awkwardly into third base and stayed down. Lying on his back, he told coach Brandon Walker that he’d felt a pop in his ankle.

“Anytime a player of that magnitude goes down in any sport, it’s a numb feeling,” Walker said. “A lot of guys weren’t really sure the severity of it.”

Coaches and teammates helped get Brandenburg — committed to pitch for Oregon next season — to the bullpen, then to his parents’ truck, where he was sped to the hospital. X-rays confirmed he’d fractured his ankle, ending his senior season prematurely.

What happened from that point in the game onward was significantly overshadowed.

Aside from Brandenburg, Brady Burns, Shayden Jones, Derek Davidson, and Keaton Fisher all had mult-hit days in Kalama’s offensive explosion. But in the end, nobody really felt much accomplishment in the result.

“I guess the best word would be bittersweet,” Walker said. “We’d felt like we had finally gotten the offense going, which we had been hoping for really all season… You have so much positive going with that, and everything is going well and you finally feel like you’re clicking, and then that happens. Just a sick feeling for me.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.