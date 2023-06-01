The Central 2B All-League baseball awards included four players from Toutle Lake, three from Toledo, two from Kalama and one from Wahkiakum on the first team while Toledo’s Mack Gaul earned Coach of the Year.

Toutle Lake saw Connor Cox named the league MVP while Zach Swanson, Cam Wheatley and Jacob Nicholson earn first-team recognition. Caiden Schultz, Rogan Stanley and Geoffrey Glass were named to the first team for the Riverhawks of Toledo. Meanwhile, the Chinooks of Kalama placed Kaden Stariha and Gavin McBride were named to the first team. Tanner Collupy of Wahkiakum also was named to the first team.

The other first team honors went to Adna’s Tristan Percival and Danner Hoinowski; Napavine’s Ashton Demarest, Cal Bullock and Conner Holmes and Rainier’s John Kenney.

Second team honors went to Kyler Shellenbarger of Toutle Lake; Zane Ranney and Kaven Winters of Toledo; Jevan Lucente and Drew Schlangen of Kalama; Kyrin Meehan of Winlock, Dom Curl of Wahkiakum; Jake Meldrum of Rainier; Keaton Thompson of Morton-White Pass and Asher Guerrero of Adna.

For softball, the Central 2B League saw Adna’s Karlee VonMoos and Brooklyn Loose named co-MVPs. Abbie Marcil, Beth Bowen and Quyn Norberg were all named to the first team from Toledo and head coach Jeff Davis was named co-Coach of the Year in a three-way tie with Adna’s Bruce Pocklington and Rainier’s Katie Qualls.

Toutle Lake also landed Kennady Lake and Jasmine Smith on the first team,

The rest of the first-team selections included; Ava Simms, Adna; Kendall Humphrey, Adna; Danika Hallom, Adna; Keira Anderson, Rainier; Lisa Liddell, Onalaska; Brooklyn Swenson, Rainier; Ryleigh Cruse, Rainier; Cailyn Milton, Napavine; Madison Mounts, Rainier; Hayden Kaut, Napavine.

The second team included a host of locals. Candace Clark, Mialeigh Jurica represented Toledo. Naomi Chavez, Jodyn Casi, Karlie Smith and Karly Opsahl made it Fighting Duck party for Toutle Lake. Evelynn Miller and Alaya Crip earned a nod from Wahkiakum, and Brookelyn Waddle was voted on from Kalama

The rest of the C2BL second team included: Hannah Fay, Napavine; Dezi Smith, Onalaska; Alyssa Lofgren, Rainier; Dani Tupuola, Napavine; Natalia Armstrong, Morton-White Pass; Emarey Hampton, Morton-White Pass.

Kalama’s Lahna Moon was an honorable mention.

Ilwaco's Caron and Hopkins honored

Led by Pacific 2B MVP Boston Caron, Ilwaco led the way in All-League honors with the MVP, Coach of the Year in Brett Hopkins and three first team selections.

The trio of All-League selections included Cannon Johnson, Ethan Hopkins and Jacob Rogers. Derrick Cutting, Kaemon Sawa and Kyle Morris were named to the second team. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley earned the sportsmanship award.

The rest of the first team for the Pacific League included: Garrett Keeton, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Andrew Martin, Ocosta; Gunner Rogers, Forks; Ty Reidinger, Raymond-South Bend; Nolan Miller, Raymond-South Bend; Riley Pearson, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Jarrod Gunderson, Raymond-South Bend.

The second team list showed: Aiden Salazar, Forks; Frederick Bishop, Ocosta; Will Clements, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Dylan Micheau, Forks; Connor Keeton, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Landen Olson, Forks; Blake Howard, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley.

On the softball side, Ilwaco received a pair of second-team All-League awards as well as a pair of honorable mentions.

The second-team honors went to sophomore Megan Dille and eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield while Fishermen teammates Emily Morris and Kaylee Anderson were listed as honorable mentions.

The Pacific 2B League MVP was Jessie Gilbert of Ocosta while the Coach of the Year was awarded to Dakota Brooks of Raymond-South Bend. The team sportsmanship award went to Chief Leschi.

The Pacific All-League first team included: Grace Huber, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Jillian Hodel, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Payton Peterson, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Lauren Emery, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Lauren Matlock, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Emma Glazier, Raymond-South Bend; Kyndal Koski, Raymond-South Bend; Ava Pine, Raymond-South Bend; Keira Johnson, Forks; Elizabeth Soto, Forks.

In addition to Ilwaco’s Dille and Warfield, the second team is: Zaida Morales, Ocosta; Brynn Rasmus, Ocosta; Kassie Koski, Raymond-South Bend; Berklee Morley, Raymond-South Bend; Chloe Gaydeski, Forks; Kaydie Wood, Forks; Kyra Neel, Forks; Noel Cuzdey, Ocosta.