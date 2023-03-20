KALAMA — A step up in competition was no problem for Kalama on their first Saturday at the park.

After the Chinooks opened the season with a pair of wins over Central 2B league rival Wahkiakum, the team hosted 2A GSHL neighbor Woodland at Haydu Park over the weekend and handled the Beavers 11-1 in a five-inning contest.

Though Kalama scored two runs in the first inning with the top of its order getting to work immediately, the offense really got unleashed in the second and third innings when Woodland went to its pen.

Woodland pulled starting pitcher Austen Woody after he worked one inning. The team turned to a Gunnar Jewell in relief, who surrendered six runs, four earned, on three hits and two walks over one inning of work.

Kalama scored three runs in the second and then six more in the third to take an 11-0 lead.

However, Xander LaCroix pitched two innings for Woodland and allowed just one hit while striking out three batters and refusing to give up a run.

Calvin Edwards batted 2-for-3 and Carter Byrnes delivered from the eight hole with a 2-for-2 performance with two RBI and two runs scored to lead Kalama. The Chinooks also stole four bags off of the Beavers without being caught.

Kaden Stariha pitched three scoreless frames on two hits and a walk for the Chinooks. He notched four strikeouts. Laken Cochran came on in relief in the fourth inning. Cochran yielded an unearned run in the fourth inning and two hits to go with two strikeouts.

The Beaversd was held to four hits in the five-inning affair. Jewell finished 2-for-2 and Nowich batted 1-for-2 with a run scored for the visitors.

Woodland (0-3) was set to host Washougal on Monday for a league tilt before hitting the road to play the Panthers on Wednesday.

Kalama (3-0) was scheduled to play a league doubleheader at Rainier, Wash., on Monday.