TOLEDO — The defending Central 2B League champion Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks found themselves in the cellar of the league standings after dropping their first game of the season 1-0 to the Riverhawks at Don Bowen Field on Wednesday.

Caden Schultz took the hill for the hosts and stayed there for six innings, striking out 15 batters and allowing just one hit along the way. He wound up with a no-decision, though, as his counterpart Connor Cox put up a similar line for the Ducks by striking out nine and allowing just one hit and no runs over six innings.

“Toledo's Shultz threw a heck of a game,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. “Connor Cox threw 6 very solid and efficient innings.”

Cox finished his outing on 68 pitches.

With Cameron Wheatley on the hill in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning Toledo was able to manufacture a run when Rogen Stanley lofted a sacrifice fly to the outfield that scored Kaven Winters from third base.

Wheatley wound up taking the tough luck loss after surrendering just one hit. The run was unearned after Winters advanced to third base on an error.

And on a day where the Ducks struggled at the plate, that's all it took.

“Rough day for (our) hitters,” Johnson noted. “Kyler Shellenbarger had the only hit.”

Meanwhile, Toledo put up a whopping two hits with Winters and Stanley each notching a base knock.

Toledo (1-0) and Toutle Lake (0-1) were set to play again on Thursday. At Cathlamet

‘Nooks knockout Wahkiakum in five

CATHLAMET — Kalama put up eight runs in the first inning on Wednesday on the way to a 15-3 league win over Wahkiakum.

The big first inning and 12- run win had Kalama coach Brandon Walker feeling a certain type of way. It’s hard to describe, but overly confident was not the vibe.

“We were right next to the cemetery,” Walker noted. “There were a lot of bodies. It was something…it felt weird.”

The Chinooks propelled their big inning with a variety of hits and walks. Kaden Stariha led off the frame with a free pass and then swiped second base. Gavin McBride brought him home with a single and then Connor Darnell backed that up with a double. After a hit by a pitch, a walk, and then a series of singles, Kalama had to go find some more quarters to keep the merry-going-round.

Darnell went on to add a two-run home run later in the game and put up three RBIs in the contest.

“It was one of those effortless looking swings and it was right in his wheelhouse,” Walker said of the shot toward the Columbia River beyond the bluff in left field.

McBride finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate with his RBI. Laken Cochran and Drew Schlangen each added hits for the ‘Nooks and drove in runs.

“Overall we’re just a really young team so it was nice to see those guys get some varsity action,” Walker said. “We’ve got two returning guys and the rest are pretty green.”

McBride actually played the hero in the first inning, but with a glove on his hand. Brynden Swearingen got the start on the mound for the ‘Nooks but came down with a soggy arm after 11 pitches and one out. With two guys on base McBride took over the hill from first base and shut the Mules’ rally down. He wound up pitching the rest of the game with two earned runs, two hits, five walks and 11 strikeouts to his name.

Tanner Collupy took the loss after allowing nine runs on seven hits over three innings. He also had one of the Mules two hits on the day.

Kalama (1-0) and Wahkiakum (0-2) were set to play again on Thursday at Haydu Park. The Chinooks are scheduled to host Woodland on Saturday at noon.

Naselle thumps Tigers, keeps playing anyway

CLATSKANIE — Naselle plated nine runs in the fourth inning, Wednesday, and left Oregon Country with a 10-3 win over Clatskanie in a non-league baseball tilt.

Jacob Lindstrom led the Comets at the plate with a pair of hits, a pair of runs and another pair of RBIs to his name. Kolten Lindstrom added a hit, two RBIs and a run.

Naselle took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before dropping the hammer in the fourth and knocking Clatskanie starting pitcher Nelson Warren out of the game. Warren took the loss after allowing six earned runs over three innings on three hits and four walks.

Parker Kilponen added a hit, two runs and an RBI for the Comets while William Anderson put up a hit and an RBI while scoring a run in the win.

Lucas Andreason pitched well in relief for the Tigers, holding Naselle scoreless and notching three strikeouts over two innings.

Clay Bergeson got the start on the mound for Clatskanie and gave up one hit with three Strikeouts and no runs allowed over two innings. William Anderson earned the win by tossing five innings while allowing two hits and three runs with six strikeouts.

Clatskanie scored all three of its runs in the seventh inning after the mercy rule had been disregarded. Brenden Shroll put up a hit and 2 RBIs for the Tigers while Warren posted a hit and a RBI. Chris Knaus had the home team’s only other hit.

Clastkanie (0-1) is slated to play at Weston-McEwen on Friday.

Naselle (2-0) is set to host Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Friday at 4 p.m.