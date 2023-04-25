TOUTLE — Toutle Lake cruised to a Central 2B League doubleheader sweep against Rainier (WA) with wins of 11-0 and 11-1 in a pair of five-inning baseball contests on Monday.

Connor Cox took the ball in Game 1 and pitched another no-hitter for the Fighting Ducks. He lost the perfect game in the final inning of the mercy rule abbreviated game when he walked a lucky Mountaineer. Cox pitched all five innings, striking out nine and walking one in the shutout.

The victories stretched Toutle Lake’s winning streak to 15 games and maintained a one-game lead over Toledo for first place in the C2BL standings.

“(Cox) looked very sharp,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson said. “I know he was disappointed in the walk, but he was dialed in.”

The Ducks scored 11 runs on only four hits as the team benefitted from 13 walks by the Rainier pitching staff. Each one of the Ducks’ hitters walked at least one time with junior Zach Swanson walking in all three plate appearances and scoring each time.

Jake Nicholson finished with two of Toutle Lake’s four hits in the opener and two RBIs. Dylan Fraidenburg delivered a double, RBI and scored two runs.

Cam Wheatley followed Cox on the hill in the night cap and was nearly as effective, if not quite as dominant. Wheatley held the Mountaineers to one unearned run on two hits and a couple of walks while striking out five over five innings.

“Cam threw well today,” Johnson said. “He had all of his pitches working."

Kyler Shellenbarger went 2-for-3 to pace the Ducks’ offense. Swanson was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and Cox was 1-for-1 with a pair of walks, two RBI and three runs scored.

"Kyler had a solid Game 2 with a couple of hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored," Johnson noted.

Toutle Lake (15-2, 12-2 league) is slated to wrap up its regular season this week with a trip to Kalama on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by a home contest with Kalama on Saturday at noon.

Chinooks bounce back by routing MWP

KALAMA — The Chinooks' offense bounced back from a pair of tough losses to Napavine with a strong performance against winless Morton-White Pass in Monday’s 15-1, five-inning victory in Central 2B League action.

Brynden Swearingen and Jevan Lucente combined to hold MWP to one hit in the Chinooks’ win. Swearingen fanned five Timberwolves’ hitters and walked three in two innings while Lucente yielded one unearned run on one hit and two walks. He also struck out two T-Wolves in three innings.

The Chinooks offense opened with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, then followed with 11 runs in the second inning to bust the game open.

“It was good to get back on the winning side of things,” stated Kalama coach Brandon Walker. “Swearingen was a little wild early on in the first inning, but found his rhythm in the second. I was limiting him intentionally today."

Kaden Stariha and Gavin McBride each had RBI knocks for the Chinooks. Stariha batted 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored while Lucente went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored to carry the Kalama offense. Carter Byrnes also had a good day at the dish. He batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs.

"Maybe most importantly though, everyone played," Walker added. "It was great to get some guys into the game who haven’t had a ton of playing time recently.”

The Chinooks finished the day with 10 hits and one fielding error.

Keaton Thompson pitched all four innings for Morton-White Pass (0-11 league) in the loss.

Kalama (9-7, 8-5) has two games with Toutle Lake remaining on its regular-season slate. It is scheduled to host Toutle Lake on Friday at 4 p.m. at Haydu Park.

Winlock buried alive by Tigers

NAPAVINE — Winlock suffered through a pair of 17-0 defeats at the hands of Napavine in Monday’s Central 2B League doubleheader, Monday.

The Cardinals managed just one hit over the 10 total frames. Conner Holmes and Hudson Chambers combined to no-hit Winlock in Game 2 to extend Winlock’s losing streak to nine games.

The Tiers scored in all but one inning on the day. Conner Holmes led the Napavine offense in the first game of the day as he doubled and homered, drove in three runs and scored twice. Austin Chapman batted 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Lane Mitchell went 1-for-2 with four RBIs for the Tigers.

Winlock’s lone hit was provided by Kyrin Meehan in Game 1. Meehan also pitched the opener and earned the loss for Winlock. He allowed 13 runs, 11 earned, on 10 hits and four walks.

Ashton Demarest dominated the Winlock lineup over five innings of work for the Tigers in the opener. He allowed one hit to go with a walk and 12 strikeouts on 65 pitches.

Winlock (2-12, 2-10 league) will look to bounce back when it is slated to host Rainier (WA) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Naselle leaves bats on bus in loss at Mossy

MOSSYROCK — The Comets dropped an important 1B Columbia Valley League game on the road, Tuesday, in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings out in Lewis County's overrsaturated dam country.

"We lost a wet one in Mossyrock today," Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. "Our bats never made it off the bus!"

The Vikings put up one run in the bottom of the first and that's all they would have needed to earn the win. Tim Bowes pitched the first 5 2/3 innings for Mossyrock with just three hits allowed and 10 strikeouts to his name. Cooper Young finished the game off for the hosts with two strikeouts and no hits allowed over 1 1/3 innings.

Jacob Lindstrom notched two hits for the Comets and Clay Bergeson had the visitors' only other knock. Kolten Lindstrom walked in all three of his at bats.

Parker Kilponen was saddled with the loss after allowing one earned run on two hits over four innings of work on the rubber for Naselle. He struck out five batters but walked four more. Kolten Lindstrom finished the final two innings on the hill, striking out five Vikings while allowing one run on two hits.

The loss leaves Naselle (8-3, 4-1 league) tied with Mossyrock for the league lead, with each team holding a win over the other. The Comets are scheduled to host Lake Quinault for a league doubleheader on Thursday starting at 3 p.m.

Free Swing

Wahkiakum was swept by Adna in a doubleheader on Monday at home for its third and fourth consecutive losses. The Mules lost 9-3 in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2, but complete stats for the contest were not available.

The Mules (3-12, 3-11 league) are slated to play at Winlock on Friday at 4 p.m.