CENTRALIA — In a season of so many successes it’s a shame that the 2023 Mark Morris Monarchs seem to be defined only by their rare brushes with failure. On Saturady morning at Wheeler Field one final blow was struck to the Monarchs’ adventure as the sorcerer's apprentice season when they fell 10-9 to Archbishop Murphy in the opening round of the 2A state tournament.

The game marked Mark Morris’ first trip to State since 2011 and the Monarchs announced their presence with authority, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. That rally got started with back-to-back walks to Kellen Desbiens and Langston Bartell before Austin Lindquist came through with a two-out RBI single. Catcher Trenton Lamb then followed suit with an RBI single of his own before Jackson Rohl came through with a poke that scored two more runs.

With a four-run lead Bartell, the Monarchs’ senior starting pitcher, went back out to the hill to resume another workman’s day with the rawhide. After throwing up a zero in the first, Bartell allowed a run in the second and then had to battle to get out of the fourth when the Wildcats stormed back with four runs all their own to take a 5-4 lead.

That inning, as would become a trend, was extended by an error in the field and it wasn’t clear if Bartell would be able to find his bearings beneath a burning sun and under the amplified pressure of a loser-out game in the state tournament. As it turned out, Bartell was able to settle down just fine for the next few innings, tossing up goose egg after goose egg while the Monarchs tried to get their bats warmed all the way up.

Mark Morris was able to scratch one run back in the bottom of the fifth on a fielder’s choice RBI by Deker Bartell to score Lindquist from third to tie the game up at 5-5.

However, Langston Bartell ran into trouble once again in the sixth inning when he allowed back-to-back-to-back singles to start the frame. He then induced a rollover to Lindquist at third base which turned into a 5-2 putout at home plate, before getting touched up for a deep drive to left field that looked like it was going to score three runs and short hop the tall wooden wall beneath Ozzie the osprey’s big nest. However, senior outfielder Deacon Dietz tracked the ball like a free safety and made an incredible over the shoulder catch that limited the damage to just one run on the sacrifice fly. A groundout to Kellen Desbiens at shortstop then brought the threat to an end.

The gravity of that play by Dietz was not lost on Myklebust in the aftermath of the loss.

“If he doesn’t make that catch that game probably gets blown open right there,” the Monarchs’ skipper admitted.

Playing from behind once again the Monarchs rallied once more with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Dossen Morrow picked Mark Morris up with a one-out double before Stevie Hammergren, Lindquist and Lamb massaged consecutive walks to bring home a run. Rohl then came through again, this time with a sacrifice fly to center field, that scored Hammergren and tied the game up once again.

Rohl finished the game with a couple of knocks and a pair RBIs.

“It seemed like he was up there with two outs and guys on second and third every time,” Myklebust noted of Rohl’s clutch performance on the big stage.

But the good times weren’t fated to last for the Monarchs.

With Bartell still looking strong, Myklebust ran him back out to finish the game and that's when things went unexpectedly off the rails. After a single and a double to lead off the inning put a run on the board, and Archbishop Murphy back on top, the Moanrchs’ skipper went to the bullpen and called in Hammergren to help get out of trouble. But the switch to arguably its nastiest arm wasn’t enough for a Mark Morris side that seemed cursed by their own talents at times this season.

Hammergren wound up giving up two more runs on four hits in his one inning of work. For both Mark Morris pitchers the hits that hurt the worst were the dying quails that were not struck particularly well but found grass in no-man's land between the infield dirt and outfield grass. The Wildcats plated four runs in the inning to take a commanding 10-7 lead entering the final half inning.

With slim odds working against them the Monarchs once again put up a fight in the final frame, plating a pair of runs and advancing the tying run in the form of Morrow into scoring position. But a pair of strikeouts bookended a groundout to put the game, and this always entertaining rendition of Mark Morris baseball, to bed for good.

The loss left a sour taste in the Monarchs’ mouths in a season where there was so much to celebrate. Mark Morris won its first dozen games this season and was at one time ranked No. 1 in the state by the RPI metrics. More importantly, a team that was in every state of flux following the COVID-19 canceled season of 2020 convincingly managed to reestablish itself as a force to be reckoned with on the diamond.

Still, there was nothing to feel but disappoint for the boys in baby blue and white on their final Saturday at the park.

“The expectation these guys put on themselves was to win every single game they played in,” Myklebust said. “It didn’t matter who they played or what it looked like on paper. Their expectation was to win every game. We only lost a handful of them and it felt like the end of the world every time.”

Hammergren and Lamb each finished the game with a pair of hits and RBIs to go with a run scored to lead the Monarchs’ maany charges at the plate. That sort of performance has come to be expected from Hammergren who finished his senior season hitting .500. He’s also a two-time All-State player and a three-time All-League player, making the LCC commit one of the most highly decorated Monarchs in the program’s storied history.

Morrow added a double and scored a run in the loss, while Lindquist put up a hit, drove in a run and scored twice. Meanwhile, Desbiens scored a pair of runs out of the leadoff spot while drawing two walks. The senior shortstop's contributions beyond the box score were untold during the Monarchs’ return to the state tournament.

“I’m sure every coach in America at the end of the season can point to one guy and say, 'He’s our leader.' I can honestly say he is the leader on our team, and probably in the whole school being the quarterback and everything,” Myklebust said of Desbiens. “He was one guy where it hurt the worst for me giving him a hug at the end, knowing I don’t get to coach him again next year and he won’t be able to put on that uniform again.”

As for Bartell, he wound up scattering nine hits while striking out three batters as he pitched into the seventh inning. While eight runs were scored on his watch, only three of those were the earned variety.

“He went out there and threw well. He gave up one hard barrel through all six and a third (innings)," Myklebust noted. "Hats off to him, coming into our program he was not a pitcher."

After sprouting several inches over the COVID break the Monarchs brain trust told Bartell the plan had changed; he was going to be a pitcher after all, and with but a few exceptions that plan worked like a charm.

“He’s worn that pitcher hat and been a staple of our program for the last three years,” Myklebust said. “He competed his butt off yesterday and it was tough to watch it go down because of a couple of Texas Leaguers and a few things out of his control.”

As it turned out, that’s the way it ended for all of the Monarchs in 2023.