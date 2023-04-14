As is often the case, when Mark Morris and R.A. Long get together, a close, gritty game ensues no matter the records on either side.

It was the case again Thursday night as the two teams faced off at Story Field on the Lower Columbia College campus and under the lights for the second consecutive day, with Mark Morris carrying an undefeated 8-0 record into the game.

And while R.A. Long led briefly early on, in the end Monarchs’ right-hander Stephen Hammergren was simply too good in the 5-3 Mark Morris win. When you take into account an apparently expanded strike zone, he was nearly unhittable. After yielding three unearned runs in the first inning, Hammergren settled in, showing his typical mid-80’s fastball and a slider he was landing for strikes much of the game.

Hammergren, and LCC commit, allowed the three unearned runs on just one hit and three walks over six innings in which he struck out 11 to pick up the rivalry win in his fourth start of the season.

“After that first inning, I decided to start throwing my slider more (and) get more comfortable with it (to) throw them off since I know they had the machine cranked up all week waiting for fastball,” said Hammergren. “Until they show they can fight off the slider, I’m not giving them any fastballs.”

R.A. Long once again threatened in the seventh inning when it put the go-ahead run on first base with no outs after relief pitcher Austin Lindquist issued a free pass on four pitches. Lindquist took over for Hammergren in the seventh inning as the right-hander neared the WIAA pitch limit of 105 per day.

After Mark Morris head coach Brock Myklebust made a mound visit to calm his pitcher down, Lindquist came back to strike out the next three batters as R.A. Long left the bases loaded trailing by two runs.

Lindquist was the benefactor of yet another questionable third strike call to punch out R.A. Long freshman Jeffrey Rooklidge for the first out of the inning in a 2-2 count. Had the call gone the other way, on a pitch that was well off the plate, any number of different scenarios could have transpired.

Instead, Lindquist got the called third strike and went on to strike out both Logan Bodily and Jared Childers to end the inning, and the game.

Though it wasn’t the Monarchs’ best offensive performance this season by any means — the team was held to four hits, the first time all season it has been held under 10 – coach Myklebust was pleased to see his team find a way to win.

“Offensively, it wasn’t our best day,” noted Myklebust. “From a coaching standpoint, our runs came from free 90’s, so walks and counts that we fought in... We essentially just manufactured the runs. It was something that we haven’t had to do so it was nice to see that we were able to do that."

And even with the Monarchs in the hunt for a league title, and more, the thrill of Longview's greatest rivalry game never goes away.

“Anytime you play R.A. Long, it doesn’t matter if the teams are 0-10 or 10-0, it’s always going to be competitive games. That’s just how it is. It doesn’t matter what sport,” added Myklebust.

Playing as the visiting team, R.A. Long opened up an early 3-0 lead on Hammergren and Mark Morris aided by a pair of walks and two Monarchs’ throwing errors. Riley Young delivered what would turn out to be the only hit of the game off Hammergren to plate the third run for the LUmberjacks.

Young finished with two hits and an RBI to lead the Jacks at the plate.

Mark Morris (9-0, 7-0 league) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning against Jacks’ starting pitcher Mitchell Lindsey to close the gap to one run.

R.A. Long’s defense matched the early miscues of the Monarchs by booting a pair of ground balls to allow its rival to cut into its lead.

“Today was just a product of we just made one too many errors again,” R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield said. “It was there. There (were) opportunities. View it as a confidence booster that hey, you can hang with number two (team)in the state and very well shoulda – shoulda, coulda, woulda – won the game. Now we can use that as confidence for the rest of the season and build momentum.”

As Hammergren settled in to retire 16 of his final 17 batters faced (the lone exception being a walk), Mark Morris would take the lead in the third inning by virtue of a hit batter and two more errors in the field. Then in the sixth, Dossen Morrow singled home Kellen Desbiens for an important insurance tally with his second hit of the game.

Freshman Deker Bartell walked twice and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning for Mark Morris. Morrow finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI to lead the Monarchs at the plate.

Still, you've got to give Lindsey and Young, who entered the game in relief in the fifth inning, credit for holding down a potent Monarchs’ lineup. Lindsey allowed four unearned runs on three hits, five walks and two hit batters in his 4 2/3 innings. The left-handed Young held the Monarchs to one run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

“(I am) super proud of the effort of Mitchell Lindsey and Riley Young today,” Littlefield said. “Four hits against sluggers like that is just such a great pitching performance. I don’t think we could have done anything more as a pitching staff.”

Ultimately though, the day belonged to Hammergren.

“(Hammergren) was rolling today,” Myklebust said. “After the first inning where some things were out of his control, he pounded the zone. He extended some counts longer than we wanted, so his pitch count got up there, but he’s a competitor… He threw strikes and challenged them to get hits.”

It took him an inning to find his command, but the hard-throwing righty found a nice pace to work at as the game wore on. It’s something Hammergren believes he’s slipped into as he’s neared 30 innings for the season.

“I’m finding way more of a rhythm (right now) as I keep pitching through this year. I’m just getting more comfortable with everything,” admitted Hammergren. “It’s just tempo. I don’t need to step off and take deep breaths. Just go right back to it after the first strike.”

Hammergren knows the Monarchs could be in store for a special season, and he expects his pitching to help lead the way.

“Why not have a good ride the last year?” Hammergren queried. “We have a bright season ahead of us, that’s for sure.”

Mark Morris was scheduled to head to Woodland for its first matchup with the Beavers this season on Friday. Senior Deacon Dietz is slated to make his second start of the season on the hill with the game start at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, R.A. Long fell to 4-6, 2-4 with the loss. The Jacks will look to rebound on Friday in a game against Hockinson scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Monarch Park behind Mark Morris High School.