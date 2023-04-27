VANCOUVER — Playing Hudson’s Bay for the second time in three days, R.A. Long had a chance to double down with consecutive victories over a top three team in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, Wednesday, at Propstra Stadium.

Instead, R.A. Long kicked away a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing Hudson’s Bay to score three runs and celebrate a 4-3 comeback win on its home field.

“The Jacks dropped a tough one,” R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield acknowledged. “We had a great start and then no offense for the rest of the game after the first inning. One baserunner in the third inning was all we could manage after the first inning.”

Ahead 3-1, R.A. Long starting pitcher Mitchell Lindsey strode to the mound in the seventh inning looking to nail down the Jacks’ fourth league win of the season. But a hit batter followed by a single put two runners on with no outs. The Eagles then completed a double steal to put the runners on second and third base and that’s when the Lumberjacks defense got squirrely.

Lindsey induced a ground ball to shortstop Logan Bodily that was misplayed to allow the Eagles to trim the Jacks’ lead to one.

Chanz Flores drove in the tying run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Then, after Hudson’s Bay reloaded the bases with a single and a walk with two outs, Jason Soumokil’s ground ball to second base was mishandled and Hudson’s Bay celebrated a walk-off victory.

The let down spoiled a strong pitching performance from Lindsey who turned in a line of four runs allowed, two earned, on seven hits and two walks to go with one hit batter and a pair of punchouts in six-plus innings.

Riley Young relieved Lindsey after the first error and allowed one hit and a walk.

“Outstanding start on the mound from Mitchell Lindsey,” added Littlefield. “(He gave us) an excellent performance. We need to play with confidence on defense and make the routine plays.”

Flores, meanwhile, turned in a strong performance for the Eagles as he shut the door on the Jacks after allowing the three first-inning runs. The junior right-hander held R.A. Long to three hits and two walks while striking out nine in earning the win.

R.A. Long built a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Matthew Verdoorn and Bodily provided consecutive RBI singles with two outs. Bodily’s line drive to right field scored two.

Bodily went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Verdoorn batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Jacks on offense which was held without a hit the rest of the way by Flores.

Elias Estrada was a catalyst out of the leadoff spot for the Hudson’s Bay offense. He reached base all four times he appeared at the plate, finishing the game 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Flores helped himself by batting 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

R.A. Long (5-11, 3-9 league) will attempt to put the loss behind them when it returns to the diamond in a scheduled contest at Fort Vancouver on Friday at 4 p.m.

Monarchs mercy ruled by Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — First-place Mark Morris suffered its second loss in less than a week Wednesday, falling 11-1 to a Hockinson squad it routed just two days prior in the 2A GSHL contest.

The Monarchs had a hard time figuring out Hockinson starting pitcher Graham Learing who allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight in a five-inning complete game.

"Credit to Hockinson," MM coach Brock Myklebust said. "They outplayed us in every aspect of the game today."

Hockinson (9-6, 8-5 league) looked like a different team from the one Stephen Hammergren and Mark Morris shut out 12-0 on Monday over four innings. Facing off against the Monarchs’ Austin Lindquist in the rematch, the Hawks found their offense in the third inning.

As seems always the case for big innings, Hockinson’s third inning started with a free pass in the form of a hit batter. Three consecutive singles followed and the Hawks opened a 2-0 lead.

One inning later, Hockinson batted around for eight runs against Lindquist along with Monarchs’ relievers Miles Whiteside and Caleb Stewart. The Hawks strung together three straight singles for the second inning in a row, took advantage of a pair of errors that would have ended the inning without any damage by following with two more hits and three more free passes.

When all was said and done, Hockinson sent 14 hitters to the plate, scored eight times and had a 10-0 lead. The Monarchs finished with three errors.

Mark Morris saw its lone run come in the fifth inning when Deacon Dietz reached base on a dropped third strike to lead off the inning. He advanced to second base on a ground ball to the left side and then steal third before coming home on Langston Bartell’s two-out single.

Dietz batted 1-for-2 with a run scored and Bartell went 1-for-2 with an RBI to pace the Monarchs’ offense.

"We have a lot of soul searching to do if we expect to be where we want at the end of the season," Myklebust said.

Mark Morris (13-2, 9-2) was slated to return to the diamond on Thursday afternoon with a home game against Woodland. The Monarchs will then host Ridgefield at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Martynowicz, Beavers fall at home to Spuds

WOODLAND — Brett Martynowicz and Woodland saw their losing streak hit seven games after a 7-3 loss at home to Ridgefield, Wednesday.

Martynowicz once again got the ball for Woodland in the 2A Greater St. Helens League showdown. The junior hurler was tagged for four runs on six hits and five walks in his four innings of work by the Spudders. Austin Woody worked three innings of relief and allowed three runs on seven hits.

Ridgefield built an early 4-0 advantage against Martynowicz and the Beavers through the first three innings with a run in the first, two in the second and another in the third inning.

Dillon Kirksey batted 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to lead the way for Ridgefield while Max Daniels who was on the mound for the Spudders finished the day 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Woodland managed just four hits off of Ridgefield’s pitching staff and just one off of Daniels who was outstanding for the Spudders over five frames.

Daniels struck out nine, walked three and yielded just one run on one hit to the Beavers.

Woodland scored a run in the fifth inning off Daniels and then two more in the sixth off of the Spudders’ bullpen.

Deuce Merritt delivered an RBI single and Derek Fechtner did as well. Keaten Stansberry reached base three times with three walks and scored a run for the Beavers.

Woodland (1-13, 1-10 league) will look to snap its skid in its next scheduled game at Mark Morris on Thursday afternoon. The Beavers will then host Hudson's Bay on Friday at 4:30 p.m.