VANCOUVER — R.A. Long scored 18 runs in the seventh inning to blow open a game that had up to that point been a respectable affair. After that ordeal the Lumberjacks wound up on the right side of a 24-1 win over Fort Vancouver, Friday.

The Lumberjacks benefitted from a whopping 19 free passes including 14 walks and seven errors to get the offense rolling. In the seventh inning alone, the Jacks walked nine times, including eight bases on balls in a row, were hit twice, saw three Trappers’ errors to score 18 times with just three hits in the inning.

In all, R.A. Long sent 24 men to the plate in the seventh inning as Fort Vancouver could not find a pitcher – it went through five of them – who could put the ball in the strike zone.

Matthew Verdoorn batted 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored while Jeff Rooklidge was 2-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Jacks’ offense.

Meanwhile, the Jacks got a strong outing from Rooklidge, their starting pitcher on the day, who allowed just one run on one hit and three walks and a hit batter to earn the win. Rooklidge struck out two Trappers.

R.A. Long (5-11, 3-9 league) and Fort Vancouver are slated to rematch on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Lumberyard.

MM falls to Ridgefield in extras

For the second consecutive day, Mark Morris went to extra innings. Unfortunately for the Monarchs, Friday’s game did not turn out as well with the hosts falling 7-6 to Ridgefield in nine innings at Monarch Park.

Ridgefield right fielder Colton Warren delivered the go-ahead single in the top of the ninth off Monarchs’ reliever Austin Lindquist after Jared Gottsch led the inning off with a walk. In the bottom half of the inning, Dossen Morrow hit a one-out double, but Mark Morris was unable to bring him home.

“This was another game where we didn’t play a complete baseball game,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “It’s extremely disappointing. We continue to lack piecing everything together."

And Myklebust wasn't done with his critique of his suddenly unpredictable squad.

"It’s the little things we continue to struggle with like getting bunts down, allowing leadoff walks and making the routine plays in the field," the Monarchs' skipper said. "These were all things we didn’t do today. If we can’t execute the little things, we will not be successful.”

Mark Morris scored three runs in the first inning to take a 3-1 lead against Spudders’ starter Rocco Wright.

Still tailing by two rusn in the fourth, Ridgefield exploded for five runs in the frame to take a 6-3 lead. The Spudders strung together four straight hits with two outs including a double by Nakashima and benefitted from an error in the outfield to add two more runs.

Mark Morris came back with three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Jackson Rohl doubled and Stephen Hammergren singled to drive Rohl in. Morrow and Hammergren would score on wild pitches.

Morrow went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Deker Bartell batted 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch to reach base three times for the Monarchs. Kellen Desbiens, Langston Bartell and Jackson Rohl all scored runs for the Monarchs.

“Next week we have to play our best baseball if we want to be playing in the postseason,” Myklebust added. “I hope we come out with a better effort and mindset these last three games of the league.”

Mark Morris is slated to rematch Ridgefield on the road Monday at 4 p.m.

Beavers bust a tooth against Bay

WOODLAND — Woodland fell to Hudson’s Bay 12-2 on Friday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

Woodland (1-15, 1-12 league) saw its losing streak run out to nine games. The Beavers will turn around to face off against Hudson’s Bay again on Monday in Vancouver at 4:30 p.m.