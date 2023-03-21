The Lumberjacks made some memories for themselves Monday night while playing on the turf of Lower Columbia College at David Story Field. They also made waves in the 2A Greater St. Helens League when they dumped Columbia River 7-1 for their first win of the year.

The victory over the Rapids, last year’s second place team at the 2A state tournament, put R.A. Long at the top of the league standings right out of the gate and provided a big confidence boost just in time for the slog of 2A Greater St. Helens Leagues games left to be played.

“(That was a) total team effort,” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. “Energy was high all game.”

R.A. Long plated two runners in the top of the first inning to go up 2-0. Logan Bodily started the frame with a leadoff double and was driven home when Jared Childers laced a double of his own. Childers later came home to score on a fielder’s choice groundout by Logan Dorland and the Jacks were in business.

With Hunter Brewer toeing the rubber for the hosts that slim lead would have been enough to take home the win. Brewer allowed just three hits and one unearned run over six innings while striking out four batters.

“Brewer was good. Childers called a great game,” Littlefield noted.

But even with Brewer dealing, the Lumberjacks were keen to add on offensively. After plating a run in the second inning R.A. Long added four in the fifth to push its lead out to 7-0.

Riley Young got the Jacks going with a one-out single in the fifth and advanced to second when Bodily reached base on an error. Childers then came through with a single to load the bases before Mitchell Lindsey ripped a 2-RBI double. Matthew Verdoon capped the scoring with an RBI groundout to second base that brought Dorland home.

Nick Niday slammed the door on the Rapids in the seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts in a hitless and scoreless frame.

The Lumberjacks’ backed up its pitchers time and time again in order to help cement the victory.

“Bodily and Young were standouts and first and shortstop,” Littlefield noted. “Young made some plays and had to dig three balls that weren’t gimmes.”

Childers finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Young also finished 2-for-3 in the win with an RBI to his name while Brewer, Lindsey, Dorland, Bodily and Reece Grothoff all added hits for the hosts.

So what’s next for the Jacks?

“We need to have a great practice, stay focused and prove that it wasn’t a fluke,” Littlefield said.

R.A. Long (1-2, 1-0) is set to rematch with Columbia River in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Monarchs tax Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris hammered out 18 hits on the way to a 16-0 victory over Fort Vancouver, Monday, in a 2A GSHL baseball tilt.

Mark Morris jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the first two frames, added a run in both the third and the fourth, and then berserk for seven runs in the fifth inning to push the game well into mercy rule territory.

“We swung it well,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “Eighteen total hits with five extra base hits including a home run… That's great to see in the first game of league play.”

Deker Bartell, handling the catching duties for the day, led off that decisive fifth frame with a solo home run to right field. Miles Whiteside backed that up with a walk and came home to score on a triple by Dossen Morrow.

Morrow didn’t have to bide his time on bases for long as Drew Wallace drove him home with a single before Deacon Dietz drew a five pitch walk. Kellen Desbiens brought Wallace home with an infield single and Dietz scored on a throwing error.

A single by Zach Doherty scored Desbiens and after a fly out Cade Warren added a single to the pile of hits. After turning the lineup over Doherty wound up coming home on a fielder’s choice by Bartell to cap the scoring.

Bartell, a freshman, led the Mark Morris offense with three hits and three RBIs to garnish his first career home run. Desbiens and Warren each also notched three hits while Morrow and Doherty had two hits apiece. Stephen Hammergren added a hit and drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Shifting over from left field to center, Dietz earned a nod from his skipper as a defensive standout in subpar conditions.

Meanwhile, senior Langston Bartell picked up the win on the mound by throwing two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts and just one hit allowed. Whiteside pitched three innings and allowed just one hit while striking out three Trappers to preserve the shutout.

“Langston threw well and Miles Whiteside followed pounding the zone,” Myklebust said. “It was a perfect day to make excuses with sloppy conditions, and neither of the boys did that.”

Mark Morris (3-0, 1-0) is scheduled to host Fort Vancouver on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Beavers overcome by Washougal, dampness

WOODLAND — The Beavers couldn’t get their ducks pointed in the right direction Monday in a 6-0 loss to Washougal. In the end, the hosts ran out of chances when the 2A GSHL league contest was called off after six innings of play due to unplayable field conditions.

Washougal posted three runs in the second inning and added one in the third and two in the fourth to stake out its winning margin.

Woodland’s Brett Martynowicz was saddled with the loss after allowing six earned runs on seven hits over five innings. That outing included a home run surrendered to Sam McKee.

Lucas Somers pitched the final frame for the Beavers, allowing one hit and striking out a batter in a scoreless frame.

Offensively Woodland managed just two hits in the game. Martynowicz posted a double in the loss while Keaton Stansberry put up the only other hit out of the leadoff spot.

Woodland (0-4, 0-1) is set to host Washougal again on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.