WOODLAND — Mark Morris remained undefeated with a 14-2 victory against Woodland, Friday night in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Deacon Dietz got the start for the Monarchs and the right-hander allowed two runs on one hit and three walks in four innings. He struck out seven Beavers to pick up the win.

“Deacon had a great start today for us. He threw a lot of strikes early and only allowed one hit,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “He’s starting to get comfortable on the mound and it’s coming at the right time. He will be a big piece of our rotation/bullpen moving forward.”

Xander Lacroix had the lone hit for Woodland.

Brett Martynowicz pitched three innings and he allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in the loss.

A trio of Monarchs had big days at the plate. It started with Langston Bartell in the two hole of the order. He batted 2-for-2 with a pair of walks to reach base all four times and score three runs.

Dossen Morrow, hitting third, went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and five RBI. And Stephen Hammergren, hitting out of the cleanup spot, batted 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBI.

The Monarchs got things going in the third inning as singles from Zach Doherty, Kellen Desbiens and a walk to Bartell loaded the bases for Morrow who cleared them with a triple to center. Mark Morris scored five runs in the inning, then two more in the fourth for a 7-0 lead on the Beavers which was more than enough for Dietz to work with.

Mark Morris also finished the game 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts.

The Monarchs would explode for seven runs in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

“Offensively, Dossen Morrow and Stephen Hammergren had big days with nine total RBI between the two,” noted Myklebust. “They both had good approaches at the plate and didn’t try to do too much.”

Mark Morris (10-0, 8-0 league) was scheduled to play its fourth game in four days on Saturday with a non-league home game against Fife.

Jacks squander lead in loss to Hockinson

For the second consecutive day, R.A. Long was unable to hold onto an early lead and it hurt. This time, it resulted in a 5-3 loss to Hockinson in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest, Friday, at the Lumberyard.

Graham Learing pitched well for the Hawks. He held R.A. Long to three runs on seven hits over his seven complete innings. Learing didn’t walk a batter, but hit three and struck out seven, inflicting punishment in multiple ways.

Nick Niday picked up the loss for the Jacks, though he also pitched well. In five innings of work, Niday allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Freshman Jeffrey Rooklidge went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Jacks at the plate. Jared Childers went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for R.A. Long.

R.A. Long (4-7, 2-5 league) is slated to play at Hockinson in the rematch on Monday at 4:30 p.m.