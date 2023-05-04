VANCOUVER — In a key 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup, Mark Morris defeated Hudson’s Bay 4-3 in eight innings when Deker Bartell scored the go-ahead, and eventual winning run, all the way from first base on a throwing error by Hudson’s Bay catcher.

The win put Hudson’s Bay (14-4, 11-4 league) and Mark Morris in a tie for third place in the 2A GSHL standings. The two teams are scheduled to play the second game of their season series at Monarch Park on Friday.

Given the projected finishes in the Evergreen 2A league, finishing in the top three would guarantee a more team-friendly matchup for Mark Morris in the first round of the 2A District IV tournament, which is set to commence on Tuesday.

Mark Morris built a 3-1 lead in the second inning after putting two runs across in the first frame and another run in the second on an RBI single off the bat of Langston Bartell.

Hudson’s Bay fought back, scratching a run against Monarchs’ starting pitcher Austin Lindquist in each of the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 3-3. The two teams traded zeros over the next three frames until Deker Bartell came around to score in the eighth for Mark Morris.

Lindquist allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts in six innings. Langston Bartell pitched the final two innings for the Monarchs and held the Eagles without a run on two hits and a walk.

“Austin Lindquist threw a gem. He knew how big of a game this was for us and he went out and competed his butt off,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “He forced soft contact and limited Bay on the base paths.”

Stephen Hammergren went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Langston Bartell went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored to lead the Monarchs at the plate. Deker Bartell and Lindquist also had a hit and an RBI in the game.

“Offensively, we hit baseballs hard all over the field,” noted Myklebust. “The box score shows eight hits, but we barreled well over 15 (balls) today. It’s nice to see our approach getting back to where it needs to be. We grinded out good at-bats against a solid arm in Flores.”

The Monarchs (15-4, 11-4) are set to square off with Hudson's Bay to determine final league standings on Friday afternoon at Monarch Park behind Mark Morris High School, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Beavers fall to Fort Vancouver

WOODLAND — In a battle of teams in the cellar of the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings, Fort Vancouver picked up an 8-5 come-from-behind win with three runs over the final two innings to top Woodland.

Luke Butterfield batted 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs and Kaeleb Cvitkovich also drove in three runs for the Trappers. Ralphy Mata went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI off the bench for Fort Vancouver.

Woodland scored four runs in the third inning to open a 5-2 lead. Three consecutive one-out walks and a hit batter keyed the third inning for the Beavers. Derek Fechtner followed with a run-scoring single. After another hit batter scored a third run in the inning, Austin Woody singled in Keaton Stansberry with the bases loaded.

Woodland’s three-run lead didn’t last an inning as Fort Vancouver answered with three runs to tie the game in the top half of the fourth. Those runs came against reliever Brett Martynowicz who allowed three walks and a hit.

Martynowicz was pulled after the fourth as Woodland coach Joseph Brown turned to Woody for the fifth inning. Woody pitched a clean fifth frame before getting touched up for three runs on three hits and two walks in the sixth and seventh innings.

Stansberry batted 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Woody went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Beavers at the plate. Fechtner also had two hits and an RBI.

Woodland (1-17, 1-14 league) and Fort Vancouver will wrap up their two-game series and their respective regular seasons on Friday in Vancouver at 4 p.m.