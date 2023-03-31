Despite a sloppy effort on the defensive end, Mark Morris remained unbeaten with a 12-7 victory over Washougal in Thursday’s 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup at Monarch Park.

Mark Morris (7-0) scored all 12 runs on 11 singles. The team was led by senior Kellen Desbiens at the plate who batted 3-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and a stolen base. Stephen Hammergren batted 2-for-2 with three RBI and Austin Lindquist went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base.

The Monarchs built a 4-0 lead after two innings. Washougal was able to escape damage over the next three innings despite seeing the Monarchs continue to threaten while tacking on two in the third and one in the sixth to climb to within 4-3.

Mark Morris would answer with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to build a comfortable 12-3 lead.

“I think we ran three to four straight squeeze/safety squeeze plays that led to a big inning,” said MM coach Brock Myklebust. “First game we haven't had any true extra base hits. It was nice to see our team can play a little small ball. (Ex-Lower Columbia) Coach Kelly Smith would have loved the 6th inning.”

Lindquist, meanwhile, picked up the win with another solid outing on the mound for the Monarchs. Three errors behind him didn’t help his pitch count, but the junior was able to limit the damage. None of the mistakes were due to left-fielder Deacon Dietz who made several sterling plays in the outfield to prevent further runs.

"Deacon Dietz made three game saving type plays in left field," Myklebust noted. "He was a game changer for us today."

Lindquist allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings against the Panthers.

“Lindquist gave us a high quality start on the mound,” stated Myklebust. “His pitch count got expanded due to some misplayed balls behind him, but he continued to grind away like he always does. Jackson Rohl challenged contact out of the pen and got soft contact early. That's what we like to see out of the bullpen.”

The Panthers scored four runs in the seventh inning off of Rohl, whose final line showed four earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1 1/3 innings.

“Today wasn't our best day of baseball as a program,” admitted Myklebust. “To be frank, it was our worst day of the season. It's nice to be 7-0 with one game left before spring break, but we have to button a few things up if we expect to be 8-0 this time (Friday).”

Mark Morris is slated to host Columbia River at Monarch Park next Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Lindsey, Lumberjacks hold off Kalama

Behind a three-run fifth inning, R.A. Long took command of its non-league matchup with Kalama for a 7-3 victory on Thursday at The Lumberyard.

Jared Childers reached base all four times to lead the Jacks at the plate. He finished the game 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. His double to center in the fifth inning put the Jacks ahead 4-2. Childers scored one batter later when Logan Dorland singled him and Logan Bodily in for a 6-2 R.A. Long lead.

Logan Dorland went 1-for-3 with two RBI and Bodily batted 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.

Kalama picked up a run in the top of the sixth inning when Laken Cochran, who earned a one-out walk, scored on Jaxxon Truesdell’s groundout to make the score 6-3.

But that was as close as Kalama would come with only one more inning to play. Dorland came on and closed the game in the seventh, allowing just one hit in the five batters he faced. He also struck out one.

“We weren’t great today,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “(We) outhit them, but couldn’t drive in runners in scoring position.”

R.A. Long junior Mitchell Lindsey held the Chinooks to two runs on six hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings of work. He struck out five to pick up the win.

Gavin McBride earned the start for Kalama. He was tagged for three runs, two earned, on six hits and six walks over four innings. McBride led the Chinooks offense at the plate where he finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI.

After five straight wins to open the season, Kalama has now lost four in a row. The 'Nooks were set to around and play at Oakville on Friday in another non-league contest at 3 p.m. before heading into spring break.

Despite the loss, coach Walker and the Chinooks enjoyed their trip to the big city just one big bend downriver.

“Loved it,” Walker said. “Squirrel City is booming.”

R.A. Long (3-4, 2-2 league) has a week off with spring break before it is scheduled to return to the diamond with a non-league match when it hosts Interlake on April 8 at 2 p.m.

Free Baseball

- Woodland lost 15-0 at Columbia River on Thursday in 2A GSHL play. The Beavers are set to host Castle Rock on April 8.