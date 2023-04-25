R.A. Long received clutch hits from a pair of freshmen in order to snap a six-game losing skid with a 7-4 win over Hudson’s Bay at Story Field on Monday in 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball action.

Freshmen Jeff Rooklidge and Riley Young each delivered clutch two-out, two-RBI base hits against the Eagles’ Walker Laddusaw to first tie the score, and then put the Jacks in front for good. Young’s go-ahead single in the sixth inning gave the Jacks a 6-4 lead. That advantage became 7-4 just two pitches later when Theo Mauricio came home on a wild pitch.

Rooklidge, Young and Matthew Verdoorn all finished with two RBIs for the Lumberjacks in the thrilling victory.

R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield was satisfied with the win, though he pointed to a number of areas where his Jacks still need to be sharper.

“We need to fine tune the little details, make those routine plays,” stated Littlefield. “We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole there in the first inning after failing to make some plays, but we battled back against a really good opponent. I’m proud of the way our team fought back.”

R.A. Long fell behind 3-0 in the first inning as Hudson’s Bay took advantage of a walk, error and a hit batter to load the bases with no outs against Jacks’ starting pitcher Hunter Brewer. A Chanz Flores single scored two for Hudson’s Bay and Flores later scored on a groundout.

But the Jacks battled back. The team scored two runs in the bottom of the first to cut into the Eagles’ 3-0 lead immediately. R.A. Long then added two more in the third inning on Rooklidge’s clutch single to tie the score at 4-4. The three-run sixth inning gave the Jacks the lead for good.

Returning All-League hitter Jared Childers was outstanding for the Jacks again on Monday. The junior backstop reached base all four times against Hudson’s Bay right-hander Laddusaw to lead the R.A. Long offensive attack. He finished the game 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.

R.A. Long also received a strong pitching performance from Brewer who held third place Hudson’s Bay (11-2, 8-2) to four runs (just two of the earned variety) on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight over six innings. Nick Niday picked up the save in the seventh inning. He allowed two hits and struck out two Eagles in his inning of work.

Flores went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Eagles.

“What we’re going to preach these next few days is the consistency aspect,” added Littlefield. “The talent is there with this group. We’ve struggled with consistency and mindset. It feels good, it’s a great win, but we’ve got work to do.”

R.A. Long (5-10, 3-8 league) is slated to rematch with Hudson’s Bay at Propstra Stadium in Vancouver on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Hammergren, MM handle Hockinson

With their ace back on the mound Monday, the Mark Morris Monarchs rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 12-0 shutout win over Hockinson.

After seeing its 12-game winning streak to open the season vanish in a 3-2 loss to Columbia River at home over the weekend, Mark Morris received five strong innings from Stephen Hammergren in their return to form. The senior right-hander held Hockinson scoreless while scattering three hits and three free passes to go with six punchouts.

“Hammergren was lights out today striking out six, allowing three hits and working around three walks,” relayed Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust. “He’s been great all year, but today he was rolling.”

The offense got on the board in the third inning when Langston Bartell and Dossen Morrow delivered a pair of clutch two-out RBI singles to left field to open a 3-0 lead. The Monarchs exploded for nine more runs in the fourth inning when three walks and a hit batter set the table for a hungry lineup to eat.

"It was nice to bounce back after the loss on Saturday," Myklebust added. "You never know how the team is going to respond to the first sign of adversity, but the boys were ready to get back to work.”

Bartell, Kellen Desbiens, Austin Lindquist and Trenton Lamb all added RBIs in the inning as the lead stretched to 12-0.

Bartell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Mark Morris offense. Lindquist batted 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and Morrow finished his game 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

“Offensively, we struggled again to piece together quality at-bats,” noted Myklebust. “We’re still trying to do too much at the plate. We’ll spend a lot of time working on approach and mindset during tomorrow’s practice."

Mark Morris (13-1, 9-1 league) is slated to head to Hockinson on Wednesday with the first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.

Woodland comeback falls short to Spuds

RIDGEFIELD — After taking a 2-0 lead right out of the chute the Beavers dropped a 2A GSHL contest 8-4 to Ridgefield at The RORC, Monday.

The Spudders answered back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning to reclaim the lead and added on four more by the end of the third frame. Woodland scored runs in the fifth and seventh innings but couldn't get enough offense going to make up the difference.

Brett Martynowicz led the Beavers with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Lucas Somers and Tristan Bossen each added a base knock and drove in a run while Ty Olmsted notched two hits.

Austin Woody took the loss for Woodland after allowing three runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings of work on the bump. Somers pitched a scoreless inning for the Beavers with two strikeouts along the way.

Woodland (1-11, 1-8 league) was scheduled to play at Hockinson on Tuesday before hosting Ridgefield at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.