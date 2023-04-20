RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long was not able to come up with the “Wright stuff" on Wednesday when the Jacks were held in check by Ridgefield’s starting pitcher Rocco Wright in an 8-3 loss on the diamond at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreational Complex.

The loss was the Lumberjacks’ fifth straight in 2A Greater St. Helens League action and drops R.A. Long to 4-8 overall and 2-6 in league play. It was a performance that seemed all too familiar to RAL manager Ryan Littlefield at the halfway point of the league slate.

“Just more of the same old song and dance for us. We get some guys on base but can’t take advantage of the opportunities presented to us,” Littlefield elaborated. “Wright was in the zone, and we couldn’t seem to sit back on his off-speed or lay off the curve ball low in the zone."

The game started out on an optimistic note for R.A. Long when Logan Bodily slapped a hit right up the middle on the first pitch of the game, and then two batters later Mitchell Lindsey doubled out to right field to put runners on second and third with just one out. Unfortunately, the Jacks were not able to push a run across and only managed to collect one more hit off Wright during his six innings of work.

Hunter Brewer got the start on the mound for R.A. Long and nearly matched equaled the effort of his counterpart. Brewer got two strikeouts in each of the first three innings of the game and held Ridgefield scoreless after the first three.

It was the fourth inning that really did the Jacks in, though, after Ridgefield’s Liam Ostrom led off the inning with a sinking line drive out to right field that landed down in front of a diving Nick Niday and then rolled all the way to the wall to set the Spuds up with a runner on third with nobody out. With the Jacks’ offense unable to get anything going, every pitch from Brewer was magnified and it felt like R.A. Long was going to need to execute everything perfectly to get out of the inning unscathed and retain confidence that they could pull out a win.

That pressure might have mounted and played a significant role in the result of what would come. Ridgefield ended up plating six runs in the inning after an RBI single by Colton Warren, a misfielded ball on the infield, and a couple of consecutive hit batters with runners on base. In total Ridgefield sent ten batters to the plate and took advantage of every opportunity presented to them.

It turned out to be far more support than Rocco Wright would need as he pitched a total of six scoreless innings and only allowed three hits, two of which were by Logan Bodily. Wright struck out eight Lumberjacks total and only issued two free bases, one via walk and one a hit batter.

Brewer lasted a total of four innings and overall pitched quite well. He allowed six runs on six hits and had eight strikeouts but issued three free bases between the hit batters and a single walk.

Jeffery Rooklidge came in to relieve Brewer in the fifth frame and pitched the remaining two innings of the game. Ridgefield added two in the bottom of the sixth after a two-RBI ground rule double by Brody Masterson to pad the Spuds’ lead 8-0.

The top of the seventh got slightly interesting after Ridgefield turned the ball over to relief pitcher Max Daniels. Eight Lumberjacks ended up coming up to the plate in the inning after Daniels walked three and hit a batter to continue to give R.A. Long a glimmer of hope. A fielding error and an errant throw to first base allowed two runs to score, and Jared Childers picked up an RBI after getting plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded However, that would be all the Jacks would get after Daniels was able to get a groundout from Logan Dorland to end the ballgame.

The beautiful state-of-the-art confines down at Ridgefield haven’t been too kind to R.A. Long over the last few seasons, and due to the unplayable field conditions at the Lumberyard, Friday’s rematch will once again be played down in Ridgefield on Friday afternoon where the Jacks will look to end the league losing streak and try to kickstart a run to get in position to snag a District playoff berth.

For his part, coach Littlefield still has optimism about what his team can achieve that goal.

“This is the most talented team we have had over the last three seasons, and I think we are capable of more and I think we’re going to start seeing that,” the Lumberjacks skipper said.

Game two of the R.A. Long versus Ridgefield series is scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the RORC.