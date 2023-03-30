After a mini-marathon of baseball on Wednesday afternoon at The Lumberyard, it was the home team that got the win in each matchup. The only thing is, both R.A. Long and Woodland were designated as the home team at least once in the doubleheader on the diamond in Greater St. Helens 2A baseball action.

The minds of each school came together earlier in the week to check out the weather forecast for Friday, and agreed to turn two single dates into one double dip in Longview in order to avoid what looks likely to be nasty weather later in the week. It turned out to be a wise decision as Woodland picked up their first win of the season with a 5-3 decision over R.A. Long in Game 2 after dropping the opener 5-2.

Both games played out nearly the same, but with the roles reversed.

GAME 1

Hunter Brewer took the ball for R.A. Long and pitched five innings while allowing just two runs, with six strikeouts and seven scattered hits to pick up the win. He was able to work around some trouble at times throughout the ballgame, and mostly avoided allowing free bases, issuing just one walk and hitting one batter.

Brett Martynowicz got the nod to start for Woodland and pitched well overall, but had to absorb the loss after going 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs, five hits, while striking out five Lumberjacks. Each pitcher grooved right through the first inning as Brewer struck out the side, while the junior Martynowicz pitched the super rare immaculate inning on just three pitches to retire the side.

However, R.A. Long was able to strike first in the bottom of the second inning when Matthew Verdoorn singled to lead off the frame, and he would come home to score on an RBI groundout to the right side of the infield off the bat of freshman Riley Young.

Woodland would answer back in the top of the third after the inning started with Xander Lacroix getting aboard with a single and then scoring a run after heading home from third base following a throw down to second base by catcher Jared Childers trying to throw out a runner in motion from first base.

The Beavers let an opportunity slip away later in the inning as they had runners on second and third with just one out, but a flyball out to right field was caught by Jeff Rooklidge off the bat of Deuce Merritt, and then a strong throw to home caught the baserunner half way between home plate and third base and the Jacks were able to execute the run-down for an unconventional double play to end the threat.

R.A. Long regained the lead in the bottom half of the third after Nick Niday came home to score one of his two runs after Mitchell Lindsey put a ball in play that was booted in the field. It was one of two errors in the inning to help allow the Jacks to push the run across.

The Beavers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, but Brewer was able to get back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Woodland would tie the game back up in the fifth after Martynowicz singled with one out, then swiped a bag out at second and was driven home after a double by Keaten Stansberry with two outs. Brewer came back to strikeout Ty Olmsted next to strand two more Beavers on the bases to work out of another jam.

R.A. Long took the lead for good in the fifth after Logan Dorland came through with a one out RBI single to put the home team up 3-2. The Jacks got two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth after a couple more Beavers errors in the field, and Niday pitched the final two innings to close the book on the victory.

“Hunter really battled around some trouble and helped us out," RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. "And I was very pleased with Dorland’s approach at the plate today, but overall we missed out on capitalizing on way too many opportunities, and made some errors in the field we need to clean up,”

Martynowicz went 2-4, while Stansberry went 2-2 with a single and a double for Woodland in the loss.

“The key today was to try to come out and pitch ahead to the hitters, and I felt like I did a good job of that here today, but could have maybe done a little better and possibly pitched the whole game,” said R.A. Long's player of the game, Hunter Brewer, after the win.

GAME 2

The roles were reversed in the second game as it was R.A. Long that struggled to capitalize on opportunities with runners on base throughout the ballgame, while also committing errors in the field.

Stansberry got the ball for Woodland and threw 106 pitches while going 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He also doubled and scored a run in the second inning to help his cause at the plate.

Woodland's Gunner Jewell and Olmsted also singled and scored runs in the error filled inning in the field for R.A. Long that led to Woodland taking a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the second. The Jacks couldn’t come up with a clutch base hit in this one as they put runners on base in seemingly every inning, but credit Stansberry with some clutch pitching when it mattered most.

Riley Young got start on the mound for R.A. Long and absorbed the loss, despite a smooth first inning. Young retired the side in order but allowed the first four batters of the second to reach base and was called for two balks that led to two runs for Woodland. The bad inning was aided by those previously mentioned errors in the field.

The Beavers wouldn’t need to score again as they just had to find a way to hold on down the stretch after the Jacks threatened a multitude of times. R.A. Long left two on in the third, the bases loaded in the fourth, and the sixth. The hosts were only able to manage one run apiece in the frames in which the bases were left chucked.

Lucas Sommers came in to pitch the final inning for Woodland to pick up the save in relief going one-two-three to send Woodland home happy 5-3 and giving them their first win of the season. The Beavers are also currently leading a game against Woodland that was delayed due to darkness last week.

“Obviously I’m very pleased with how we played today in both games and it was nice to pick up our first win of the season,” said Woodland skipper Joseph Brown. “We got great pitching today from both our junior starters, and played extremely well in the first game, minus some mental mistakes, but with more innings played we can get that cleaned up."

Stansberry was all smiles after the win and shared a few words as well after the win.

“Having my teammates behind me was all I needed today," Stansberry said. "Team chemistry is the biggest thing in this sport, and I had confidence on the mound with that support behind me."

While both teams picked up a win on the afternoon, there was a different tone and expectation that simply wasn’t met in the eyes of R.A. Long skipper Ryan Littlefield.

“It’s a good thing we ended up picking up that win in the first game despite the fact we really didn’t play that spectacular," Littlefield said. "If I’m being honest with you, I would say we could have easily and probably should have lost both games today."

R.A. Long (2-4, 2-2 league) was set to host Kalama on Thursday at home at 4 p.m..

Woodland (1-6, 1-3 league) was scheduled to travel for a game at Columbia River on Thursday.

Scoreboard Watching

The Lumberjacks unveiled a brand new scoreboard during Wednesday's doubleheader with Woodland. The scoreboard was donated by the Rose Foundation and replaced a decades old monster that was well past its prime.