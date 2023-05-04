Real baseball fans are typically accustomed to watching games that go nine innings. But typically, it’s not at the high school level. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks gave a strong effort against Washougal on Wednesday afternoon at the Lumberyard and gave their fans some free baseball, but they were unable to hold off Washougal late in the ballgame and lost 11-8 in extra innings.

Both teams came in deadlocked in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings at 5-9 and tied for sixth place, and the game was about as even as it gets all the way through.

R.A. Long had the lead from the bottom of the first inning all the way to the top of the sixth. Then it regained the lead, needing just three outs to pick up a win on senior day, but ultimately couldn’t hold on against the visiting Panthers.

“Tough game, a lot of opportunities got away from us,” said Lumberjacks manager Ryan Littlefield.

R.A. Long took time to honor its only rostered senior, Theodore Mauricio, before the game. Then in the bottom of the sixth inning it looked as if Mauricio was in line to be the hero after he hit a go-ahead two RBI single with the bases loaded to put the Jacks on top 8-7 heading into the final inning.

Unfortunately for the fans in red and black, Washougal was able to push across the tying run in the top of the seventh after a throw to third base went wide of the bag and allowed the runner to get up and head home.

It was only fitting the teams got in some extra baseball after playing so similarly throughout the game.

Hunter Brewer got the start on the mound for R.A Long, and the sophomore left-hander had to get settled in after Washougal collected three hits in the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. R.A. Long came right back in the bottom half, though, and scored four runs mainly due to four panthers’ errors in the frame. Jared Childers collected one of his three base hits in the inning, and Logan Bodily delivered a two-RBI double out to left field.

Washougal got one back in the second inning after a two-out single to cut the lead in half to 4-3, but the Jacks got it right back in the bottom half after Mitchell Lindsay came home to score on an RBI sacrifice fly by Riley Young.

After eight combined runs in the first two innings the game had the makings of a high scoring affair. Instead, Brewer got into a groove and retired eleven straight batters from the final out in the second all the way to the first out in the sixth. He mixed in his pitches well and kept the Panthers off balance and started to dot the scorebook with strikeouts.

Opposing pitcher Jacob Bellamy didn’t exactly equal the effort of Brewer in terms of an eleven batters retired streak, however he was very effective as well in limiting any damage in the middle innings.

With the Jacks holding a 5-3 advantage going into the sixth, Brewer went back out to work and started the inning off by getting a fly-ball out immediately. The next batter helped Brewer out by going fishing for a ball in the dirt for a strikeout, however the ball got away from catcher Logan Dorland and the batter was able to get aboard safely.

It was a tough way to see the steak end for Brewer, especially on a strikeout. It didn't feel any better when that run came home to score on the very next at-bat after a triple down the right field line by Tyler Hack to make the score 5-4. After a walk was issued to the next Panther put runners on the corners, Brewer caught the runner on first off the bag on a pickoff move, but the runner managed to draw the attention of the Jacks just long enough to allow the lead runner from third to come in to score to tie the game 5-5.

The Panthers added two more after a couple of errors led directly to the runs scoring, and just like that the Jacks trailed 7-5 in a game they mostly had led throughout.

R.A. Long didn’t pack it in, though, and came back strong when it was their turn to swing the bats. Childers got on with a one-out single, and after a strikeout to the next batter the Jacks put together a two-out rally. Logan Bodily drew a walk, and an infield fly off the bat of Matthew Verdoorn landed safely after the third baseman lost it in the sun, allowing Childers to score on the play to make it 7-6.

Dorland then walked to load the bases, and that setup Mauricio to come through with his heroics to give the Jacks the late lead.

“We got good offensive games from Childers and young, and also some quality at-bats from Mauricio as well, but we just let the opportunities pass us by,” Littlefield noted.

That happy ending was spoiled by more defensive miscues by the hosts. Specifically, it was throwing errors on the base paths in the ninth that doomed R.A. Long and directly led to Washougal scoring three runs in what proved to be the final inning.

Mitchell Lindsay was thrown into the fire after taking over on the hill for Nick Niday in the seventh, and pitched strong to work out of trouble, racking up four strikeouts total in relief.

“I thought Brewer settled in and gave us a decent start, plus I was proud of Mitchell for hopping in and being able to fill the zone with strikes with limited warm-up,” said Littlefield.

With the loss the Lumberjacks have been eliminated from post-season contention. R.A. Long (7-12, 5-10 league) still has the rubber match with the Panthers to look forward to on Friday afternoon at Washougal for their season finale.