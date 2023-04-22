RIDGEFIELD — For the second time in two days, R.A. Long was back at it on the diamond down at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreational Complex for a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup with the Spudders. Only this time, the Jacks were designated as the home team on a field that has felt far from homely over the last few seasons.

Friday was no different as Ridgefield once again won 6-1 thanks to a huge day at the plate by Liam Ostrom and effective pitching led by starter Parker Daniels. Ostrom went 3-5 with three doubles and two RBI’s, while Daniels pitched four solid innings and only allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts.

Just as it was in the previous game played on Wednesday, R.A. Long was able to hang tough through the first three innings of the contest, but the fourth inning would once again prove to be the point where Ridgefield would start to seize control after a series of Jacks' miscues in the field.

“I felt like we pitched really well today,” said RAL skipper Ryan Littlefield.

Nick Niday got the start on the mound for R.A. Long and worked through the first three frames but had to tip-toe around danger at multiple junctions.

One run came in to score right away in the top of the first after Dillon Kirksey led off the ballgame with a double, and then two batters later Ostrom hit his first double of the game to bring Kirksey home and put Ridgefield up 1-0. Niday managed to work out of a bases loaded jam by getting Max Daniels to fly out to Hunter Brewer in center field.

In the bottom of the second R.A. Long was able to manufacture a run after a well executed safety squeeze bunt by Matthew Verdoorn to score Logan Dorland that tied the game at 1-1.

Ridgefield loaded the bases off Niday once again in the top of the third inning with two outs after consecutive batters were plunked, but the Jacks got out of it unscathed after Verdoorn stopped a sharp line-drive on a hop at second and threw out the batter heading to first base. Moments like that led to the Spudders letting some opportunities slip away as they stranded seven total baserunners after the first three innnings.

R.A. Long turned to Riley Young in the fourth inning, and the first batter he faced was Lumberjack masher Wyatt Bartroff, who was coming off a hamstring injury and entered the game as a pinch hitter. Bartroff has enjoyed a lot of success at the Jacks’ expense over the last couple of seasons via the long ball, but this time it was a high, routine pop up just beyond the infield that would fall safely due to an error that foretold the last half of the game.

Bartroff would come home to score on a single by Parker Daniels, and then Brody Masterson was brought home on the third Ostrom double to put Ridgefield on top 3-1. The Spuds added two more in the top of the fifth after consecutive batters reached base on errors in the field and runners on base scored to make it 5-1. The sixth inning kept up with the same theme as another error on the infield allowed the final Ridgefield run to score to up the score to 6-1.

It wasn’t all bad for the freshman southpaw Young though. He did strikeout nine batters over the four innings he worked and only allowed four hits. It was the four errors committed in the field by the defense behind him that ultimately doomed R.A. Long.

Littlefield continued to look to the positives of his young pitchers that once again went out there and put it on the line.

“Nick [Niday] didn’t have his best stuff today, but the kid battled like a bulldog out there," Littlefield said. "Riley [Young] was fantastic on the mound. We just needed to make routine plays behind him."

The bats struggled to get into rhythm as well for R.A. Long for the second straight game with some opportunities that went by the wayside with runners aboard. Jared Childers went 2-for-4 at the plate with a stolen base and Verdoorn went 1-for-3 with a hit and the RBI sac bunt to lead R.A. Long.

Riley Young collected a hit, and also made great contact on a line drive back in the first with two on, but it went right into the glove of third baseman Masterson and led to a double play on a snap throw over to second after the lineout to retire the side in the first.

R.A. Long (4-9, 2-7 league) has now dropped six straight league games and needed to employ a short memory on Saturday when they were set to play a make-up game at noon against Hockinson on the road in Brush Prairie. It's a game the Jacks must win if they intend to snag a playoff spot at the district tournament.