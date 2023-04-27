It may not have been pretty, but head coach Brock Myklebust and Mark Morris will take the win nonetheless.

Zach Doherty delivered a one-out, game-tying single to right field to score Deker Bartell in the 10th inning. He then took third on a throwing error and scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt by Kellen Desbiens.

And that's how Mark Morris was able to secure a dramatic 6-5 win over Woodland in 10 innings.

Mark Morris didn’t play its best game Thursday, with six errors and 11 men left on the bases, but it pulled out a victory in extra innings after trailing by one with one out in the 10th inning. And after dropping two of its last three games, the previously unbeaten Monarchs were suddenly taking on water.

A loss to a Woodland team sitting in eighth place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings with an 1-11 league record would have been at minimum frustrating, at worst disastrous given the program’s aspirations for a district title.

“We had six errors. We did not play very well at all,” coach Myklebust said. “Give credit to (Stansberry), he threw well. He kept us off balance. I don’t know how many we left on base, I’m not going to look, but credit to him. Woodland came out, they made the plays. We hit the ball hard at guys, we just left too many on the bases.”

Despite holding just one win on its ledger, Woodland played Mark Morris tough on the road. Starting pitcher Keaten Stansberry was effective with a fastball and good feel of a curveball at times which kept a potent Monarchs’ lineup in check over the first five innings.

Eventually, Mark Morris managed to plate four runs, just two earned, on four hits, five walks and a hit batter versus Stansberry. The Woodland right-hander wavered with his command in the fourth inning as he walked the bases loaded with two outs. A clutch hit from Monarchs’ shortstop Kellen Desbiens put two runs on the board and extended the Monarchs’ lead to 3-0.

But, Stansberry stranded two on base in the inning by coming back to strike out Langston Bartell with a good curveball. In all, Stansberry and the Woodland defense stranded eight Monarchs on base over the first five innings.

Ending the Monarchs' rally at two runs in the fourth was key for the Beavers who answered with a run in the fifth on an RBI single from Brett Martynowicz. Mark Morris extended its lead back to three runs at 4-1 in the bottom half of the fifth when Dossen Morrow showed off his wheels to score from first base on an overthrow to first base by the Woodland shortstop. Morrow was going with the pitch and kept running when he saw the throw get all the way to the fence.

That was the last run the Monarchs would score until the 10th inning. Beavers’ reliever Tristan Bossen was outstanding in relief of Stansberry and the Woodland defense made nearly every play it was required to until the fateful 10th inning.

Bossen worked 4 1/3 innings two runs on four hits, one hit batter and a critical throwing error from the outfield.

Bossen’s effort allowed Woodland not only to tie the score in the sixth inning when Ty Olmstead came to the plate. With two outs and the bases full of Beavers he delivered perhaps the biggest hit of Woodland’s season with a double off the glove of a diving Deker Bartell to tie the game 4-4.

“It felt so good. That’s my first double of the season. To tie it up against one of the best teams in the league, it felt awesome,” Olmstead said.

Olmstead finished the game 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a hit by pitch to lead the Beavers. Martynowicz went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and a stolen base.

The two teams traded zeros over the next three frames until Woodland took the lead in the 10th inning thanks to another RBI single by Martynowicz which scored Derek Fechtner to give the Beavers the 5-4 advantage.

In the bottom half of the 10th, Bossen retired Jackson Rohl to lead off the inning, but Deker Bartell singled, stole second and Doherty drove him in with a clean base hit to right.

“Credit to our guys. Deker put up a good (at-bat) and Zach roped one down the line which worked out good,” Myklebust said. “Even though it wasn’t pretty, I do think it is momentum moving forward just so that these 16 guys wearing Monarchs jerseys know that if we’re down in the seventh we can string at-bats together and still pull out a win.”

Doherty batted 1-for-4 with a walk, RBI, game-winning run scored and Desbiens went 1-for-5 with three RBIs for Mark Morris.

Deacon Dietz started on the mound for Mark Morris which played its fifth game in the past seven days. Dietz gave the Monarchs five-plus innings of three hit ball. He allowed three runs, one earned, walked two and struck out four to go with a hit batter.

Peyton Bunn pitched extremely well in relief to put up zeros alongside his Woodland counterpart over five innings.

“I was just trying to throw strikes and make them hit me and I didn’t think that they were capable of doing that,” Bunn said. “It was really important that we got the win. It gives us quite a bit of confidence, but I think there is still room to improve.”

Due to the suddenly packed schedule as a result of bad weather through the entire month of April, Mark Morris and coach Myklebust have been forced to go deeper into its stockpile of pitching depth than they imagined in February.

“The weather was brutal so stacking the games is tough on the pitching staff,” admitted Myklebust. “We’re pretty blessed having eight or nine arms I’m comfortable throwing out there, most schools don’t. But stacking games, we still don’t have the rotation we would normally have if we had three games a week.”

Mark Morris (14-2, 10-2 league) will turn around to play a critical two-game series with Ridgefield (12-5, 10-2) with the first scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at home. The second game is scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the RORC in Ridgefield.

“Ridgefield is a very good team. We’ve got to come together and play much better than (today),” added Myklebust.

Woodland is scheduled to host Hudson’s Bay on Friday at 4:30 p.m.