CHEHALIS — The Monarchs were one out away from filing away a revenge win and notching a place in the 2A District IV baseball tournament semifinals. Clad in their loud black and Columbia blue pinstripe jerseys, the boys from Mark Morris executed their plan to near perfection and looked good going doing it Tuesday in the opening round of the postseason.

And then it all went awry, leaving the Monarchs sucking on the sour rind of a 5-4 walk off loss and teetering on the brink of elimination.

Mark Morris took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Stephen Hammergren that scored Kellen Desbiens in the first inning and then continued to work it throughout the game. The Monarchs added two more in the third when Dossen Morrow singled with two outs to score Zach Doherty and Decker Bartell, and with elder statesman Langston Bartell holding court on the mound the visitors had plenty of confidence brimming from the dugout.

And while W.F. West refused to get out of earshot, plating two runs in the fourth off of Bartell, the Monarchs picked up an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI double off the bat of Morrow that had them striding confidently to their defensive positions in search of the final three outs.

Turns out there were only going to get two.

“That’s a mature team over there that knows how to win and they know it takes 21 outs to win,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “We just couldn’t get that last out that we needed.”

It was a pair of big hits by Evan Satjduhar and Braden Jones that W.F. West fans will remember, but it was some self-inflicted damage that set up those game-tying and game-winning hits. The Bearcats put runners on the bases with the help of a leadoff walk issued by Hammergren who had entered to pitch in the sixth frame. W.F. West then brought the tying run to the plate after a batter was hit by a pitch on a call so questionable it had Myklebust coming down the third baseline on a rail to talk it over with the home plate arbiter.

The way the Monarchs’ skipper saw it the batter had extended his arm in order to draw the contact. The way the umpire crew saw it was different.

And that would not be good for the pinstripers.

With runners on first and second Hammergren buckled down and recorded his second strikeout of the inning and the Monarchs in the dugout began to think seriously about their ensuing celebrations.

Those quickly turned to wasted thoughts, though, after Jones ripped a double into the left-center field gap that brought home a pair of runs to knot the game at 3-3. Then, after intentionally walking Weston Potter to set up force outs and get to Stajduhar, the W.F. West senior did what he’d done already in the game by ripping a shot to the outfield gap that brought around Jones to score without a throw.

From there the Bearcats mobbed briefly at home plate before fanning like seagulls across the infield to chase down Stajduhar for a celebratory shakedown.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs walked off the field with their heads down and wondering why this keeps happening.

“Coming into it we had a plan, we stuck with it and it worked out great; we just couldn’t get that last out,” Myklebust reiterated.

Without a doubt the loss stung even more for the Monarchs due to the fact that the Bearcats knocked them out of the playoffs last season. That game went down in much similar fashion with W.F. West emerging as 7-6 victors in 11 innings.

Mark Morris didn’t have long to think about injuries to their pride, either fresh or calloused, with a loser-out game slated for Wednesday night. Instead, they’d be better served by remembering the good times that came over the course of the game's first 41 outs.

That’s when Hammergren notched two hits and drove in a run. It’s when Morrow plated three runs with a pair of hits. It’s where Austin Lindquist and Doherty put up base knocks.

And it was when Langston Bartell scattered five hits over five innings while allowing two runs and striking out a pair of Bearcats.

Even while taking the loss it wasn’t all bad on the hill for Hammergren, who struck out four batters over 1 ⅔ innings. It was just those last two hits and all three of the runs that came before he could collect that precious final out.

But that’s neither here nor there for the Monarchs. All that mattered to the boys in baby blue when they woke up Wednesday was beating Shelton down at the RORC in Ridgefield later that night.

“We’re playing for our lives tomorrow,” Myklebust said.

With both Bartell and Hammergren burnt by pitch count rules, the Monarchs were set to turn to Lindquist to get the start on the bump. First pitch against the Highclimbers was slated for 6:30 p.m.