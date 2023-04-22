A Saturday matinee 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball matchup was ruled by pitching and defense on behalf of both Columbia River and Mark Morris, but it was the bats of the Rapids in the final inning that got them past the previously unbeaten Monarchs, 3-2, at Mark Morris High School.

The Monarchs took a one run lead into the final frame ahead 2-1 with pitcher Langston Bartell looking to finish off a complete game performance and put another one in the win column. However, the defending district and league champions from a season ago were able to push the tying and go-ahead runs across the plate with two outs and hold on in the bottom half to come away with a hard-fought victory to conclude a long week of ball.

Mark Morris has put up an average of twelve runs per contest so far this season, but the combined pitching effort of Carter Sheron, Charlie Palmersheim, and Noah Coakes kept the Monarchs' high-powered offense in check and gave themselves the ability to stay right in it and have a chance to win.

Those at-bats were the topic of focus after the game in the eyes of Monarchs skipper Brock Myklebust.

“We just got away from the way we go about business at the plate today, and we got a little bit outside of our normal routine and approach," Myklebust said. "The good news is that we have four games next week where we can jump right back on it.”

Columbia River was very fired up after picking up the win and avenging their early season defeat at the hands of Mark Morris, 9-1, down in Hazel Dell.

The Rapids had to go deep into their rotation as Saturday marked the fourth game of the week for them. Columbia River coach Stephen Donahue gave a fist pump after the final out was recorded on a steal attempt at third base.

Neither team was able to get anything going in the first inning, however River had a promising start to the second frame after putting runners on the corners with nobody out. The next batter Kaden MacDonald hit a deep fly ball out to left-center field that looked like trouble, but Stephen Hammergren laid out full extension to come up with a web-gem worthy catch to prevent the ball getting down and possibly to the wall. Zayne Boyes was able to tag up from third and score on the play to put the road team on top 1-0.

Mark Morris was able to get things going for themselves in the bottom half of the third inning. Back-to-back singles by Dossen Morrow and Hammergren led off the inning and chased starting pitcher Carter Sheron, but River turned the ball over to Charlie Palmersheim. The Rapids' reliever gave up an RBI fielder’s choice by Austin Lindquist that tied the game at 1-1, but came back to strikeout the next two batters to retire the side. He proceeded to strikeout the side in the fourth inning to make it five straight hitters down on strikes.

Bartell started to get into a groove of his own from the third inning on as he retired fourteen of the next fifteen batters after recording the final out of the top of the second.

Lindquist came through for the home squad once again in the fifth inning by singling up the middle to score Morrow from second. Morrow had a quality at-bat to draw a walk and then stole second to put himself in position to score on the hit by Lindquist.

The Monarchs were trying hard to get some insurance in the bottom of the sixth and were aggressive on the base path once again, but Rapids catcher Cole Backland was able to throw out two runners trying to swipe second base, the latter ending the inning for Mark Morris.

Bartell froze the first batter of the final inning with a curve ball to record the first out of the inning at the plate, but MacDonald was able to go opposite way on the next at-bat and managed to hustle in to second base with a one-out double. The next batter would ground out for the second out before Austin Habets hit one deep into the left-center gap over Hammergren for an RBI double to tie the game at 2-2. The following batter, Noah Larson, singled up the middle to score Habets from second, and suddenly just like that Columbia River worked themselves into the lead.

Bartell would retire the next batter to get out of the inning, and Mark Morris came up with a chance to tie or walk-off the game in the bottom half. Bartell and Morrow got on base after back-to-back walks with one out, but a flyout to right field put MM down to their final out with Lindquist coming up to the plate. A pitch in the dirt bounced off the catcher Backlund up the first base line, and Bartell took off for third, but a good recovery and perfect throw from Backlund was able to get Bartell at third to end the game.

It was a crafty slide by Bartell that could have possibly gotten his hand on the bag before the tag was applied, but the field umpire went with what he saw from slightly behind the slide.

“I really like the aggressive approach we take on the bases, and I’ll live with the results,” said Myklebust.

When asked about the call on the final out at third, a smile briefly came out followed by a polite, “no comment.”

Langston Bartell had to endure the loss and pitched seven innings allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Lindquist went 1-2 with a single, walk and two RBI’s to lead the Monarchs at the plate.

Mark Morris (12-1, 8-1 Greater St. Helens League) still sits on top in first place despite the first loss of the season, while Columbia River (10-5, 7-4 league) got themselves a win that could be the spark coach Donahue was looking for heading into the game.

“I told the guys coming up here that despite the success we have had over the last few seasons that we were the underdog today," Donahue said.

There is a good chance these teams could meet up again in the district playoffs and with the season series split at 1-1, a rubber match could and should be very intriguing. On deck for Mark Morris was a Monday matchup against Hockinson starting at 4:30 p.m. back at Monarch Park.

Around the League

- R.A. Long dropped a road game at Hockinson by a score of 5-1.

- Woodland fell to Washougal 8-6 in a game played at Hudson's Bay.