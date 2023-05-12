RIDGEFIELD — The smiles etched on the faces of each of the Mark Morris athletes told the story.

It was written on the face of senior Stephen Hammergren who pitched a solid, if unspectacular, game in a must-win scenario on three days’ rest.

Written, too, on the face of senior and starting shortstop Kellen Desbiens, on whom the significance of advancing to State at the expense of Columbia River, wasn’t lost.

Through shortened seasons and the heartbreak of 2022, the upperclassmen of this 2023 Monarchs’ roster persevered. With its 8-5 victory over Columbia River on Friday in the 2A District IV tournament, Mark Morris secured its first state tournament berth in more than a decade.

And then the Monarchs celebrated.

Facing a must-win scenario for the second game in a row, Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust turned to his confident – yes, often cocky – ace Hammergren who was coming off a forgettable outing in a blown-lead loss to W.F. West, Tuesday.

But being blessed with an immense amount of self confidence, Hammergren didn’t let one day's failure get the best of him. As with most of those who are counted out, and certainly all of those who succeed in life, Hammergren turned his failure into a lesson. He learned from it. Then he went out and pitched his team onto State.

Hammergren allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on five hits and a pair of walks. The right-hander also struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings.

“It feels amazing. This is what I’ve always wanted to do in my four years at Mark Morris," Hamergren said. "We haven’t been to State since like 2012, so it feels great to finally go back with it being my senior year."

Myklebust, who was a junior on the last Mark Morris team to make it to State, summarized the feelings that all in the Monarchs' dugout were feeling after accomplishing the feat they have been working so hard for the last three seasons.

“It’s a good feeling,” coach Myklebust said. “We have not been able to get over the District hump in a very long time. We thought last year was going to be the year, but came up short. This year, we had a group that was not going to let that happen. I could not be more proud of all of these guys.”

Playing as the visiting team at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreational Complex, the Monarchs took the early lead with two runs in the first inning when its opponent was unable to play clean baseball.

With one out and a swinging strike three by Langston Bartell, the ball slipped by Rapids’ catcher Cole Backlund and Bartell reached first base safely. Rapids’ starting pitcher Harrison Hoffarth followed to strike out Dossen Morrow for what should have been the third out, but instead Hammergren was able to come to the plate with a runner on base and laced a double to center to put runners on second and third.

Austin Lindquist followed with a single for the Monarchs and Trenton Lamb’s ground ball was booted by the shortstop to plate the second run for a 2-0 lead.

“It was huge,” Myklebust said of the early lead. “I like our chances with Hammergren on the mound one hundred times out of one hundred, but when we’ve got runs on the board, it’s even more than that. It’s a huge energy thing, momentum and Stevie pitches better with the lead.”

The Rapids got one back in their half of the first inning when Zayne Boyes delivered a two-out RBI single. Peter Lubisich led Columbia River on offense where he batted 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and two runs scored. Chris Parkin went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Mark Morris would come back with a run on three hits in the third, leaving two on base in scoring position. But the Monarchs would make amends for the squandered opportunity to build to their lead by adding three more runs in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead as they got to reliever Noah Coakes.

Here, again, the Monarchs took advantage of the misplays of their opponent. A hit batter and a walk gave the Monarchs two runners on with none out. Then, an error on a sacrifice bunt allowed Drew Wallace to score and put two on without an out recorded. Dossen Morrow then singled home Zach Doherty and Lindquist brought home Desbiens with a sacrifice fly.

Suddenly holding a 6-1 lead, the Monarchs could feel it.

Columbia River got three back in the bottom of the fifth as it finally strung a few hits together against Hammergren. Parkin crushed an RBI double over Bartell’s head in center and a passed ball and a groundout brought home two more runs for the Rapids.

Once again, Mark Morris had an answer and it started with their leadoff catalyst Desbiens who doubled down the left field line. Bartell then tripled off the wall in center and came around to score on a wild throw by the River shortstop, putting Mark Morris back in front by four, 8-4.

Bartell got the final four outs of the game to pick up the save and send the Monarchs forward in the postseason one more week at least. Bartell finished 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI and Hammergren went 3-for-3 with a walk, double and an RBI to lead the Monarchs’ offense. Lindquist added two hits and two RBIs and Morrow reached base three times.

Hammergren picked up the win and wasn’t retired at the plate in the biggest game of his Monarchs career.

“I couldn’t be more proud of that kid,” added Myklebust. “As a kid who competes his butt off in everything that he does in life, he wanted this more than probably any Monarch in the past 20 years.”

And now it is on to State where Mark Morris will once again feel counted out as it often has been in postseason play of late. What’s left, but to fight like mad next Saturday and see where it takes them?

“We’ve got to win two games Saturday. We have an experienced group, (we are) pretty strong on the mound and I like our chances to win two in a row,” stated Myklebust.

As a No. 3 seed out of its league Mark Morris faces a potential doubleheader on May 20 in the Regional portion of the tournament. Their opponent, site and game time are all set to be announced on Sunday when the WIAA does its state tournament seeding based on RPI.

The Monarchs will need to win two next Saturday to advance to the final State tournament site at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham.

“Play winning baseball,” Hammergren added. “That’s all we need to do. Play like we did today and I think we’ll be good.”