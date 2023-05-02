RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris and Ridgefield got together on the diamond for the second time in three days Monday afternoon at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex for a pivotal Greater St. Helens League baseball showdown that pitted number one vs number two in the standings. It had the feeling of a playoff type battle, complete with holdover grudges and hurt feelings, and when the dust settled it was Ridgefield that claimed a 6-2 win and a sweep over Mark Morris in the regular season.

Ridgefield pitcher Parker Daniels went the distance tossing a complete game two-hitter that kept the Monarchs offense at bay, and shortstop Dillon Kirksey had three RBIs at the plate to go along with solid defensive play in the field.

Dossen Morrow was responsible for the only two runs produced by Mark Morris by hitting an opposite field two-run homerun in the fourth inning. Langston Bartell produced the only other clean base hit by the Monarchs in the second at-bat of the game.

Despite the shortage of runs and base hits, Mark Morris skipper Brock Myklebust took away some positives from the approach of his batters.

“Two hits on the scoreboard obviously hurts, but I felt like our approaches at the plate were way better,” Myklebust explained. “We were barreling up baseballs left and right, but they were just making every play out there.”

Stephen Hammergren got the start on the hill for Mark Morris and pitched very well overall going 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs, on sevens hits with 10 strikeouts. However, three walks and a hit batter helped Ridgefield put up a couple crooked numbers in two different innings.

Both teams’ pitchers got off to good starts as Daniels went nine up and nine down through the first three innings, and Hammergren started the game off with four straight strikeouts and five total after two innings.

The bottom of the third was the first inning Ridgefield was able to do some damage at the plate. After the leadoff batter of the inning Max Daniels was hit by a pitch the next batter catcher Nick Nakashima doubled with two-strikes out to right field to set Ridgefield up with runners on second and third with no outs. Next batter Dillon Kirksey singled through the right side of the infield to plate Daniels and pinch runner Cash Hill to put Ridgefield on top 2-0.

Hammergren got out of the inning without allowing any more damage after a double play at shortstop by Kellen Desbiens for the first two outs, followed by a grounder back to Hammergren and a toss to first to retire the side.

Mark Morris quickly came back in the top half of the fourth to tie up the ballgame after Morrow was able to connect with a fastball that went opposite field out to right to make it 2-2. Ridgefield went down 1-2-3 in the fourth frame and Mark Morris couldn’t capitalize in the top of the fifth after the leadoff man got aboard.

That missed opportunity would hurt for the visitors soon enough. Ridgefield sent ten batters to the plate in the bottom half of the fifth and scored four runs total in the inning behind RBI hits by Kirksey, Brody Masterson, Liam Ostrom, and Parker Daniels — all with the bases loaded.

Mark Morris got runners on first and second in the top of the sixth with one out but couldn’t find the big hit required to keep the inning alive or manufacture more runs. The final inning saw Daniels sit the Monarchs down in order to pick up the victory that was a source of validation, and in their eyes a little revenge.

But what did Ridgefield have to be vengeful over after picking up the win on Friday against Mark Morris you ask?

Well, at a point in the opening game of the series on Friday at Mark Morris, a pop-up in the infield off the bat of Hammergren resulted in a collision up the first base line involving he and Ridgefield first baseman Liam Ostrom. The impact sent both players down to the grass and ultimately sent Ostrom to the hospital to be examined after taking a hard shot to the mouth from Hammergren’s helmet.

It was a heated play that Ridgefield took exception to and those feelings cooled only slightly over the weekend. With tension in the air athletic directors from each school got involved and after review it was determined that neither video replays or first-hand accounts could not establish ill intent on the part of the base runner.

No suspension or discipline was handed down, but the ADs agreed that it would be best for the teams to not share up close postgame pleasantries in the ritual handshake line on Monday in order to avoid any potential confrontation between the players or coaches.

For Ridgefield, the outcome was sweet revenge to issue yet another loss, and the league sweep, to Mark Morris. Beating Hammergren on the mound only made it sweeter, with Ostrom able to pick up an RBI single off his nemesis only made it sweeter.

As for the Monarchs, Myklebust had mainly good things to say about the effort of his starting pitcher in the loss.

“I thought he went out there and really competed well and I was pleased overall with his performance today,” the MM skipper said.

When asked about the play in question from Friday’s game that led to the decision for teams to not shake hands after the game, Myklebust shared his insights.

“Yeah, it was a very unfortunate play," he admitted. "It is what it is, and I hope we get a chance to play them again in a couple of weeks."

Myklebust is of course referring to the upcoming district tournament where Mark Morris (14-4, 10-4 Greater St. Helens League) will be a participant in along with Ridgefield and six other teams trying to get to State. Where they will line up in that tournament is very much up in the air.

Just nine days ago Mark Morris was a perfect 12-0 on the season heading into a league matchup with Columbia River. The Monarchs lost that game and have lost four out of five total since the loss. The recent skid could potentially drop Mark Morris all the way down to fourth place in the standings with two games to go in the regular season.

If there's any good news, it's that Mark Morris has both of those games against Hudson’s Bay, a team that is above them in the standings and within striking distance. At this point the best the Monarchs can do is finish in third place in the league standings due to tiebreaker losses to both Ridgefield and Columbia River.

What a difference a week can make.

To capture third place, the Monarchs must defeat Bay in both games. If the teams split, then Mark Morris would be the fourth-place finisher with a date against the No. 2 team out of the 2A Evergreen Conference. The Monarchs and Eagles are set to faceoff in Game 1 on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Propstra Stadium. The regular season finale between the two teams is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Monarch Park.