Playing for the first time in thirteen days the Mark Morris Monarchs were able to keep their perfect record intact after defeating cross-town rival R.A. Long 13-8 at David Story Field on the Lower Columbia College campus.

Langston Bartell got the win and pitched five solid innings only allowing one run on three hits. He also struck out seven Lumberjacks and only issued one walk on the evening.

Dossen Morrow did most of the damage at the plate for Mark Morris as he collected four RBI’s after going 2-4 with a double, walk, and a run scored. Kellen Desbiens also had a solid game from the leadoff spot for the Monarchs with two hits and reaching base a total of four times while scoring three runs.

The Monarchs (8-0, 6-0 league) were able to amass a 13-1 lead heading into the final inning of the game, but found themselves in hang-on mode as multiple pitching changes were needed to survive a late Lumberjacks rally. LCC commit Steven Hammergren came on late in the seventh inning with one out in a bases loaded situation and was able to get back-to-back strikeouts to end the ball game and put a win in the record books for the "away" squad.

R.A. Long (4-5, 2-3 Greater St. Helens League) was really their own worst enemy in this one as they committed a total of seven errors in the field and issued nine walks and hit three batters that led to multiple tough innings that Mark Morris was able to take advantage of.

Hunter Brewer got the ball for the Jacks and was able to work a scoreless first inning and then got the first two batters of the second inning before freshman Decker Bartell was able to get aboard with a hit, and then got into scoring position after stealing second. Drew Wallace chopped one up the middle and hustled up the line to force a quick throw over to first base that got by R.A. Long first baseman Riley Young and allowed Bartell to score to put Mark Morris up 1-0.

Deacon Dietz would come to bat next and brought home Wallace with an RBI base knock to make it 2-0. Then, Trenton Lamb put a ball in play that wound up thrown away on its way toward first base to allow Dietz to score and suddenly it was 3-0 Monarchs after scoring all the runs with two outs in the inning.

It was a sign of things to come as it was the first of five innings in which MM was able to send at least seven batters to the plate. Brewer got into some trouble again in the third inning but was able to work out of a bases loaded jam to end the inning while only allowing one run after an RBI walk by Wallace. Two more Monarch runs got added in the fourth as the bases were loaded after an intentional walk was issued to Hammergren and Austin Lindquist came through with a single to score courtesy runner Jackson Rohl and Desbiens.

Brewer’s day would be over after the fourth inning as freshman Jeff Rooklidge took over in relief. However, Rooklidge found himself in a similarly dicey situation with the bases loaded full of Monarchs and Morrow at the plate. Dossen promptly smashed a pitch into the right-center field gap that got all the way to the wall and cleared the bags to make it 9-0 with a standup double.

R.A. Long would finally get on the board in the bottom half of the fifth after Logan Bodily was hit by a pitch and then the next batter Jared Childers would drive him home with an RBI single to make it 9-1, but that would be all the Jacks would be able to get after Bartell got Young to fly out to right field to end the inning and stranding two runners on base. Jackson Rohl came in to pitch the sixth for Mark Morris and worked a scoreless inning, while Rooklidge had his best inning in the top half where he only faced four batters.

The Monarchs added four more runs in the seventh, all runs brought in via bases loaded walks to make the score 13-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. It seemed like the final inning would be nothing more than a simple formality, however the Monarchs suddenly couldn’t throw strikes and allowed R.A. Long to hang around and make it interesting.

Things got so interesting, in fact, that manager Brock Myklebust of Mark Morris made two pitching changes in the frame after Caleb Stewart and Miles Whiteside combined to walk six batters and allowed seven runs to score. Hammergren came in and got Riley Young swinging and Matthew Veerdorn looking to end the game.

Childers led R.A. Long with two hits and three RBI’s. Theo Mauricio picked up two RBI’s as well in just a single at-bat.

"Tough to have a chance to win a game when seven errors are made, and especially against the No. 2 team in the state," RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. "We didn't capitalize on opportunities until late in the game. We'll rest up, lick our wounds and get ready to compete again right away."

All in all, it was a win for the team ranked second in the latest WIAA 2A RPI rankings, but four errors in the field and some issues throwing strikes out of the bullpen got the attention of Myklebust after the ballgame.

“It’s hard to come out after a thirteen-day layoff and play your best baseball, plus the fact we haven’t really been able to practice outdoors with all the rain to field ground balls, but four errors aren’t acceptable and we need to do a better job overall of throwing strikes out of the bullpen,” summarized Myklebust.

As for those rankings? The Monarchs' skipper has thoughts on those, too.

"In the days of social media these kids know this stuff right away and well before me," Myklebust said. "It’s hard to manage the minds and expectations of fifteen- to eighteen-year-old young men, but we just need to continue to come out and play our game to stay up there and win.”

Longview's teams were set to get right back at it Thursday evening back at David Story Field at 6 p.m.