RIDGEFIELD — Behind the stalwart pitching of Austin Lindquist, Mark Morris extended its season at least one more game with a 7-2 victory over Shelton in the 2A District IV tournament.

Following a disappointing loss to W.F. West on Tuesday, Mark Morris was forced to rebound in 24 hours in a loser-out contest. The Monarchs turned to the right-hander Lindquist who limited the Highclimbers to two runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, Wednesday, at The RORC. Lindquist walked three and struck out six.

Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust was thrilled with the outing from his junior.

“That is a competitor right there, man,” Myklebust said. “That is somebody who knew he was going to get the ball and he needed to throw great and that’s what he did. He executed pitches, he forced contact in by far the longest outing of his high school career.”

Lindquist said he focused on filling up the strike zone with his fastball. He rarely went to his offspeed pitches against Shelton.

“I knew I was getting the ball today. I just figured I needed to pound the zone, live in the zone and let them hit the ball,” Lindquist said. “These seniors, I didn’t want it to be their last game. I really felt I had to fight for them today.”

The Monarchs fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the third when Shelton got a one-out, two-run double from Brady Walsh after Wyatt Wagner and Colton Fisk led the inning off with singles.

But the Monarchs’ offense answered back quickly in the fourth inning after Kellen Desbiens started the inning off with a walk. Following a sacrifice bunt that moved Desbiens to second, Dossen Morrow hit a ground ball to third that was muffed. Desbiens made the brave decision to go for third as the fielder went to grab the ball. Reading Desbiens' intention, the shortstop wheeled over to cover the third-base bag, but his teammate's throw was wide and Desbiens – again, putting the pressure on his opponent to make the play – stole another 90 feet to score the Monarchs’ first run.

Morrow would later come around to score on a passed ball to tie the score at 2-2.

Then in the sixth, Mark Morris gave Lindquist the lead in another inning that was kick-started by Desbiens at the top of the lineup. The senior shortstop singled, Morrow singled with one out and Stephen Hammergren laced a single to left field to score Desbiens for the go-ahead run. Both Morrow and Hammergren would come around to score later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Lindquist and another passed ball for a 5-2 lead.

“I just work good ABs like Brock tells me to and it seems to pay off,” Desbiens said. “My guys are always there for me. They were staying loud in the dugout, helping the pitcher get a little rattled.”

For Desbiens and his fellow seniors, it wasn’t too difficult to regroup after Tuesday’s crushing collapse in Chehalis.

“We have a lot of seniors that just want to win,” added Desbiens. “But, if we can’t finish games like we did against W.F. West, we’re not going to be able to go far. So we just flushed it and moved on to another day. It’s win or go home.”

Mark Morris plated two final runs in the top of the seventh to give Lindquist a little more insurance, for which he was grateful.

Hammergren went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Desbiens batted 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Zach Doherty delivered a clutch RBI single from the nine hole for Mark Morris.

Thus, the Monarchs do live another day. They will play Columbia River on Friday on the same field (field two at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex) at 3 p.m., in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

“That sucked losing a game that we should have won. But today, they wanted the season to keep going,” Myklebust stated. “They wanted to wear the Monarchs jersey one more time guaranteed on Friday. We started the game slow. It was a weird game. Striking out the first three batters in the first inning doesn’t happen really with our guys, but it did. But they flipped the switch in the fourth and just put it on them.”

As for River, a team the Monarchs have split league games against this season, winning 9-1 and losing 3-2 most recently, Desbiens admitted there’s no love lost between the two sides.

“I just want to beat them,” said Desbiens. “They made a run last year. They don’t really like us and I don’t really like them. So I just want to make it to State versus kind of a rival.”