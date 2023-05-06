Bring on W.F. West.

When Kellen Desbiens slammed his right hand down on home plate to score the game-winning run in a 3-2 win over Hudson’s Bay, Friday, the Monarchs clinched a third-place finish in the 2A Greater St. Helens League and a date with the 2A Evergreen Conference runner-up Bearcats in Chehalis.

Mark Morris knows all about W.F. West.

Just mentioning the school’s name gets the Monarchs fired up. And for good reason. It was those Bearcats that prevented the Monarchs from punching their ticket to the state playoffs last season, something the program hasn’t done since 2011, after a marathon 13-inning win in a winner-to-state, loser-out contest at the district tournament.

“It doesn’t take much motivation to get these guys going. All I had to do was walk out there and say, ‘W.F. West’ and they knew exactly where I was going,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “These guys experienced a heart-breaker against W.F. West (last year). They know what they need to do.”

Mark Morris will now get its opportunity to avenge last season’s loss on Tuesday afternoon when it faces the Bearcats on the road. It will do so with the momentum and confidence earned via consecutive high stakes one-run wins over a quality Hudson’s Bay team. Friday’s win over the Eagles at Lower Columbia College's Story Field came in walk-off fashion when senior Stephen Hammergren, an LCC commit, lined a single to left field with two outs and the winning run on second base in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hudson’s Bay coach Greg Peavey made the decision to intentionally walk Dossen Morrow with the winning run in the form of Desbiens on second base and first base open. Peavey figured pitching to the 5-foot-9 pitcher Hammergren in the clean-up spot in the Monarchs’ lineup was the better matchup for right-handed reliever Elias Estrada.

Peavey might have been right. But Hammergren made him pay anyway.

“I just think they don’t know that I’m a .450 hitter,” Hammergren said. “Or that I’m second on the team in RBIs. I know those coaches and they know me. Well, I guess they don’t know me that well.”

With third place in the 2A GSHL on the line, Hudson’s Bay and Mark Morris played yet another tight game two days after needing extra innings to declare a winner. The Eagles opened the scoring in the first inning when Estrada came home on a fielder’s choice groundout off the bat of Alex Haloulos-Younts. The Monarchs answered in their half of the frame thanks to a pair of Eagles’ errors which enabled Desbiens to score when a pop up to right field off Hammergren’s bat was misplayed.

Both teams would also add a tally to the scoreboard in the third inning. Hudson’s Bay got a pair of one-out singles and a sacrifice fly by Haloulos-Younts plated Tanner Koford for a brief 2-1 lead. That advantage was brief, though, because the Monarchs quickly tied the score a second time when Morrow delivered a clutch two-out hit to score Trenton Lamb who reached on another Eagles’ error.

Hudson’s Bay finished with four errors in the game and the contest stayed knotted 2-2 into the seventh inning.

Starting pitcher Langston Bartell gave way to Hammergren in the fourth inning. Hammergren proceeded to lock Hudson’s Bay’s offense down over four frames. Utilizing his mid-80’s fastball and a slippery slider he put to work on both sides of the plate, Hammergren allowed just two hits and struck out seven. He also allowed two Eagles’ batters to reach base on hit-by-pitches.

The senior’s effort on the hill gave the Monarchs’ offense the chance to walk it off in front of their home fans who made the trek across the parking lot to Story Field.

“It’s big,” Mark Morris senior shortstop Desbiens said of the win. “We’ve had some tough losses, but this team has been battling and putting in the work to get back to where we were at the start of the year.”

What has been the difference between the club that won its first 12 over the opening five weeks and the club that went 4-4 over its final eight games?

“Baseball is a roller coaster. You have highs and lows," noted Desbiens. "I just think we have to reach that high again. We just have to play like we were at the start of the year. Rack up hits and we’re going to be fine.”

Their skipper sees signs of the Monarchs’ offense returning to where it was during its dominant run.

“It’s timely hitting,” Myklebust said. “In our last stretch where we dropped a few, we did not have timely hitting. But today, we had hits with two strikes, two outs; (we were able) to get the knocks that we needed. That right there wins baseball games.”

Now the Monarchs turn their attention to W.F. West and the 2A District IV tournament which will begin Tuesday. And how does the team feel heading into that showdown?

“One word – momentum. I think we’ve got all of it right now going into next week,” acknowledged Myklebust.

Myklebust noted his entire pitching staff will be available for the game at W.F. West at 4 p.m. on May 9.

“All hands on deck on Tuesday. It’s going to be fun," added Myklebust. "There’s not many times where you roll into the playoffs and everyone is available and all of them are going to want the ball. We’ll have to game plan a little bit, but whoever we throw out there, they will compete their butt off.”

Desbiens, meanwhile, admitted what the entire Monarchs’ clubhouse was already feeling about the upcoming matchup.

“I want to beat them so bad," said Desbienes. "They beat us twice last year. It would be great to beat them and move on to State."

Bring on W.F. West indeed.